Food File: The weekly food news round-up

Christmas fare

The annual Dublin Flea Christmas Market will take place over two weekends this year – December 6th-9th and 13th-16th – and the food offering is expanding too. It will be a good place to visit to select seasonal treats and gifts from well-known artisan producers, some of which are being made for sale exclusively at the Flea.

Charlotte Leonard Kane and Shane Palmer from Scéal Bakery will be there with a range of Christmas puddings (€25) and delicious things in jars, including whiskey mincemeat (€6.50), vanilla and sea salt brandy butter (€6) and spiced apple jelly (€5), as well as their breads and pastries. The puddings are being made with sourdough breadcrumbs, Bramley apples from their own two trees, Irish butter, brandy and Guinness.

Katie Sanderson will have her White Mausu sauces and condiments, with the original Peanut Rayu available in two sizes, and a collection of other products including Walnut Miso, Pickled Shrooms, Chilli Ginger Pickle, and Kimchi.

Chocolate lovers can go the vegan route with the dairy-free milk chocolate range created by Chocolatey Clare, which will have individual bars (€3) and gift boxes on sale (€25). Vegan friendly non-dairy chocolates will also be available from Hungry Crow, which as well as snack bars will have nut truffles and chocolate covered stuffed medjool dates available. The Proper Chocolate Company, a bean-to-bar company based in Dublin, will be there too, with their full range and seasonal additions including a Makers’ Selection box.

The Corleggy Cheese company’s raw milk range, charcuterie from The Wooded Pig, herbal teas from Intelligent Tea, and honey from the Dublin Honey Project’s D1, D4 and D14 hives, will also be part of the food offering. The Dublin Flea Christmas Market takes place at The Point Village, Dublin 1 (Thursdays and Fridays , 1-8pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 11am-6pm).

Time for Thanksgiving

Eric and Christine Théze of La Bohème restaurant and wine bar in Waterford met when they were both living and working in the States, and they brought one of that country’s traditions with them when they moved to Ireland.

They have been hosting a Thanksgiving dinner for the past 12 years, and you can join then on November 22nd for a feast of pumpkin soup, turkey and stuffing, and pecan tart. There will be sweet potato too, served as a puree with the turkey. Reservations for the dinner, which is available from 5.30pm and costs €32.50, can be made by telephoning 051-875645.

At The Twelve hotel in Bearna, they are giving thanks on the 22nd “for the riches of the season and the region, as well as celebrating some recent award wins”, with a wine dinner in association with Tindal Wines.

Seven courses will each be matched with Antinori and Zenato wines. Big Green Egg-smoked turkey roulade with chestnut stuffing will be one of those courses, along with pumpkin arancini, Gannet Fishmongers’ catch of the day, venison and squab pigeon. There will be special accommodation and dinner rates from €119 per person, or €75 for the dinner and wines. Reservations to 091-597000.

Lir Chocolates co-founder Connie Doody (left) and master chocolatier Patricia Brady

Up close and personal with chocolate

Irish chocolate company Lir is taking its Art of Chocolate experience on the road, setting up a mobile chocolate craft station at selected supermarkets across the country. Customers who have purchased any Lir product can decorate and personalise a chocolate bar, with help from the chocolatiers.

There is no need to book, and no charge for this, as shoppers will be catered for on a first-come first-served basis. The craft station will be at SuperValu in Sutton, Co Dublin on Friday, November 23rd (2-5pm), and at SuperValu, Newcastle Road, Lucan, Co Dublin, on Friday, November 30th (2-5pm). For further nationwide dates, see lirchocolates.com.

Lir, based on Navan, Co Meath, launched a new online shop this week, where you can buy its Discovery Collection, as well as the Baileys and Guinness confectionery which it also makes.