Food & Drink Quiz: Who invented the chocolate bar as we know it?
Plus: Michael Deane’s Belfast eatery, a cheese for supplì, the place of ‘burning wine’
It’s time for round 18 of the Irish Times food and drink quiz. You can put your knowledge of all things gastronomic to the test by attempting these 10 questions. The questions have been compiled by Michelle and Greg Bowe, who run The Greedy Couple website, where you’ll find more of their food and wine quizzes.
If you are reading this on The Irish Times app, click here to play.