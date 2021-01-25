Food & Drink Quiz: Where does Cambozola cheese come from?
Plus: cultivating Désirée, a grape for Pouilly-Fumé, a new chef in The House
Test your knowledge of all things gastronomic with these 10 questions compiled by Michelle and Greg Bowe, who run The Greedy Couple website, where you can find more of their food and wine quizzes.
If you are reading this on the The Irish Times app, click here to play.
Winter NightsA festival of conversation, culture and ideas from The Irish Times
Mon, Jan 25th-Fri, Jan 29th BUY TICKETS NOW Proudly Sponsored by