Food and drink quiz: What will ‘service à la française’ bring you?
Plus: Andy McFadden’s London beginnings, the meat in Pho, grapes of good Chianti
It’s time for round 7 of the Irish Times food and drink quiz. You can put your knowledge of all things gastronomic to the test by attempting these 10 questions. The questions have been compiled by Michelle and Greg Bowe, who run The Greedy Couple website, where you’ll find more of their food and wine quizzes.
