Food and drink quiz: What French city does bouillabaisse come from?
Plus: Geese and wine, Irish Michelin stars, and which sheep’s cheese has the blues?
Photograph: iStock
It’s time for round two of the Irish Times food and drink quiz. (Round one is here.) You can put your knowledge of all things gastronomic to the test by attempting these 10 questions.
The questions have been compiled by Michelle and Greg Bowe, who run the Greedy Couple website, where you’ll find more of their food and wine quizzes.
If you are reading this on The Irish Times app, click here to play