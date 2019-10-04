Five Irish restaurants newly awarded Michelin Bib Gourmand

Owner-operated, small scale neighbourhood restaurants find favour with the inspectors

Uno Mas, Dublin 2.

Five restaurants in Ireland, two in Dublin, one in Dingle, one in Athlone and one in Killinchy, have been awarded Bib Gourmand status in the Michelin Guide to Britain and Ireland 2020. Bib Gourmands are awarded to restaurants that the Guide considers offer “good value, good quality cooking”.

The newcomers are Circa in Terenure, Dublin 6W; Uno Mas in Dublin 2; Land To Sea in Dingle, Co Kerry; Thyme in Athlone, Co Westmeath; and Balloo House in Killinchy, Co Down.

Circa, Terenure, Dublin 6W has earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand just six months after opening its doors
Uno Mas, opened in December 2018 by Simon Barrett and Liz Matthews, also owners of Etto, and their business partner and head chef at Uno Mas, Paul McNamara, found favour with the Michelin inspectors as a “stripped-back bistro which serves flavour-packed Spanish dishes in Dublin city centre.”

Circa in Terenure, which opened its doors in April, is described by the Guide as “a laid-back neighbourhood restaurant run by four friends.” The four in question are chef Gareth Naughton, formerly head chef at Suesey Street, Ross Duffy, Robert Murphy and Emmet Murphy.

In Dingle, Co Kerry, a new Bib Gourmand goes to Land To Sea. “Local meats and great fish and shellfish unsurprisingly feature,” the Guide says of this restaurant owned and run by chef Julian Wyatt and his wife Katia.

Balloo House, Killinchy, Co Down,
In Athlone, Co Westmeath, chef John Coffey’s Thyme restaurant gets a Bib for the first time, with the inspectors noting that is “popular with the locals” and where “the staff are bright and the cooking full of flavour.” Coffey opened the restaurant in 2007 to showcase what he believes to be the outstanding food produced in the Midlands.

Balloo House in Killinchy, Co Down, a pub and restaurant previously listed in the Michelin Eating Out in Pubs Guide, earns a Bib Gourmand for 2020, being commended for offering “so much more than just comfort food.”

Bib Gourmand 2020 restaurants in Ireland

NEW Uno Mas, Dublin 2. Read our review here
NEW Circa, Terenure, Dublin 6W. Read our review here
NEW Balloo House, Killinchy, Co Down.
NEW Land To Sea, Dingle, Co Kerry
NEW Thyme, Athlone, Co Westmeath

