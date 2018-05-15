Etto named best restaurant in Ireland 2018
Casual Dublin establishment takes home top restaurant prize in Irish Restaurant awards while Jess Murphy of Kai Galway is named Best Chef in Ireland
Etto Restaurant in Merrion Row, Dublin 2 is the RAI Restaurant of the Year. Photograph: Dave Meehan
Etto, on Merrion Row in Dublin 2, is Ireland’s Restaurant of the Year 2018. Simon Barrett and Liz Matthews returned from London to open Etto in 2013, and it has won the Best Casual Dining Experience in Dublin category at these awards, run by the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI), for the past four years.
The winning restaurant also took the best customer service award for Dublin, and head chef Barry Sun Jian was named best chef in Dublin.
Announcing the award, the RAI said: “Etto offers a daily changing, seasonal menu, served in a relaxed and informal environment and describe its dishes as honest and simple, using ingredients from local producers and suppliers where possible.”
The All Ireland Best Chef accolade was awarded to Jess Murphy, head chef and co-owner of Kai Café Restaurant in Galway. Kai was also singled out for Best Digital Marketing.
In its citation, the RAI said: “Murphy sources fresh, organic produce from local suppliers to create daily menus bursting with flavour, texture and colour. The judges were wholeheartedly impressed with Murphy’s commitment to high-quality, local produce.”
In this, the 10th year of the Irish Restaurant Awards, more than 90,000 online nominations were received for Irish restaurants and other hospitality businesses. The public vote was followed by judging panel assessment at regional level, and at national level there were mystery guest inspections and votes from the RAI’s National Judging Academy, made up of industry experts, food writers, culinary academics and critics.
More than 1,000 restaurateurs, chefs, front of house staff and industry figures attended the All Ireland finals of the awards in Dublin on Monday night.
A team of chefs, including several previous winners of the Best Chef title, cooked a six-course dinner for the finale at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road. The kitchen brigade included Danni Barry, whose restaurant, Clenaghans, took the Best Newcomer national title. Also in the kitchen were TV chef Gary O’Hanlon; Shamzuri Hanifa of The Cottage Restaurant in Carrick-on-Shannon; Keith Boyle of the Bay Tree Bistro in Waterford, and Elena Martinez of Crover House Hotel.
Liam Edwards, president of the RAI, said: “As an industry, the restaurateurs, pub-owners and entrepreneurs of Ireland continue to defy the odds. You strive to create jobs, expand upon Ireland’s understanding of food standards and world cuisine, all while maintaining exemplary customer service. Your support of Irish produce has never been greater and for this you should be wholeheartedly applauded.”
NATIONAL AND ALL IRELAND WINNERS
Best Gastro Pub:
Dublin - The Legal Eagle
Connaught - Cronin’s Sheebeen
Leinster - Lennons Gastro Pub
Munster - Moorings
Ulster - The Brewer’s House
All-Ireland - The Legal Eagle
Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant:
Dublin - The Marker Hotel
Connaught - Wilde’s at The Lodge
Leinster - Ballyfin Demesne
Munster - Park Hotel Kenmare
Ulster - Newforge House
All-Ireland - Park Hotel Kenmare
Best Newcomer winners:
Dublin - Michael’s Mount Merrion
Connaught - Hooked
Leinster - Barrows Keep
Munster - Dooks Fine Foods Fethard
Ulster - Clenaghans
All-Ireland - Clenaghans
Best Cafe winners:
Dublin - Honey Truffle
Connaught - Pudding Row
Leinster - Strandfield Café
Munster - Maison Gourmet
Ulster - The Jolly Sandwich Bar
All-Ireland - Pudding Row
Best Wine Experience winners:
Dublin - Piglet Wine Bar
Connaught - Aniar Restaurant and Boutique Cookery School
Leinster - La Touche Wines 4 U
Munster - The Black Pig
Ulster - Ox Cave
All-Ireland - Piglet Wine Bar
Best World Cuisine winners:
Dublin - Nightmarket
Connaught - MoMA Restaurant
Leinster - Pink Salt Indian Restaurant
Munster - Palmento
Ulster - Tuk Tuk Asian Bistro
All-Ireland - Nightmarket
Best Kids Size Me winners:
Dublin - Michael’s Mount Merrion
Connaught - Gather Restaurant
Leinster - Platform Pizza Bar
Munster - GROW HQ Café and Food Education Centre
Ulster - Amici
All-Ireland - Michaels Mount Merrion
Best Local Food Hero winners:
Dublin - Jenny & Patrick McNally of McNally Family Farm
All-Ireland - Mark Murphy & Mark Doe of The Apprentice Chef Programme
Best Casual Dining winners:
Dublin - Hey Donna
Connaught - Gather Restaurant
Leinster - Truffles Restaurant & Wine Bar
Munster - Pilgrim’s
Ulster - Shu Restaurant Belfast
All-Ireland - Pilgrim’s
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine winners:
Dublin - Craft Restaurant
Connaught - Tartare Café + Wine Bar
Leinster - Kernel Bar & Kitchen
Munster - Sage Restaurant
Ulster - 28 Darling St
All-Ireland - Craft Restaurant
Best Restaurant Manager winners:
Dublin - Talha Pasha of Michael’s Mount Merrion
Connaught - Lee Hanifa of The Cottage Restaurant
Leinster - Joanne Harding of the Aldridge Lodge
Munster - Sally O’Brien of Farmgate Restaurant and Country Store
Ulster - Saul McConnell of NOBLE. Holywood
All-Ireland - Sally O’Brien of Farmgate Restaurant and Country Store
Best ‘Free From’ winners:
Dublin - I Monelli
Connaught - Sweet Beat Café
Leinster - Zucchini’s Restaurant
Munster - Nutrilicious Food Co
Ulster - The Dirty Duck
All-Ireland - Sweet Beat Café
Best Customer Service winners:
Dublin - Etto
Connaught - House of Plates
Leinster - Roundwood House
Munster - The Mustard Seed at Echo Lodge
Ulster - Harvey’s Point
All-Ireland - Harvey’s Point
Pub of the Year winners:
Dublin - Walshs Stoneybatter
Connaught - Flynns Bar
Leinster - Morrisseys
Munster - Murphy’s Bar Brandon
Ulster - Tomneys Bar
All-Ireland - Walshs Stoneybatter
Best Chef winners:
Dublin - Barry Sun Jian of Etto
Connaught - Jess Murphy of Kai Restaurant
Leinster - Sam Moody at Ballyfin Demesne
Munster - Aidan McGrath of Wild Honey Inn
Ulster - Chris McGowan of Wine & Brine
All-Ireland - Jess Murphy of Kai Restaurant
Best Restaurant winners:
Dublin - Etto
Connaught - Cian’s on Bridge Street
Leinster - TwoCooks Restaurant & Wine Bar
Munster - Mews Restaurant
Ulster - The Muddlers Club
All-Ireland - Etto
National winners:
Best Private Dining & Club Restaurant - Locks Windsor Terrace
Best Cocktail Experience - The Sidecar at The Westbury
Best Cookery School - MacNean House & Restaurant
Best Seafood Experience - Klaw Seafood Restaurant
Best Digital Marketing - Kai Restaurant