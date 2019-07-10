Electric Picnic: Booking opens for €120 charity banquet

A bespoke menu at Electric Picnic, created by chefs Derry Clarke and Mark Moriarty, will offer a charity-fundraising fine-dining experience as part of this year’s festival lineup.

Last year’s gourmet dining event was in demand at the three-day festival in Stradbally Estate, serving over 300 fine diners over two days of the Picnic, which runs from August 30th to September 1st.

Again partnering with Tesco, Banquet at Electric Picnic will raise funds for Temple Street and Pieta House charities.

The range of food at Electric Picnic is generally well regarded, but the €120 five-course menu with silver service (and including vegetarian options) brings it up a notch, promising gourmet gastronomy using produce from the supermarket’s premium range.

Banquet Menu

Smoked salmon cigars

Veg: smoked cauliflower cigar.

______

Baked orzo with chilli, prawn, and fennel.

Veg: orzo with chilli and fennel.

______

BBQ West Cork dry aged rib eye, condiments, bernaise, triple-cooked chips.

Veg: BBQ soy glazed portobello mushroom.

______

Salted lemon tart, pine nut, frozen sorrel, Tuscan olive oil.

Four sittings

The banquet was a hit at last year’s Electric Picnic, where Clarke and Clodagh McKenna cooked for more than 300 diners across two days. Tickets are limited, with four sittings over the weekend, on Saturday and Sunday at 1pm and 5.30pm (sittings are about two hours).

The organisers describe the dress code for the Ultimate Picnic Banquet as “Black Tie come Festival Fabulous”, saying attire will be provided but guests are welcome to bring their own Sunday best.

The menu was announced this morning at l’Ecrivain restaurant in Dublin, whose head chef Derry Clarke said the banquet was “a huge success last year, and I thoroughly enjoyed putting together the menu and meeting picnickers over the three days. We raised a lot of money for a charity that is very close to my heart – Pieta House. It’s a funtastic way to have a gourmet dining experience in a festival setting. Bon Appetit.”

Mark Moriarty, Tesco finest* brand ambassador, created the menu along with Clarke this year. “I’m thrilled to be joining forces with Derry. Together we’re presenting a menu of food that is classically Irish based, simple and confident, presented in a new way. I’m really looking forward to sharing the experience with guests, with live music setting the ambiance and knowing they are supporting these great charities, Temple St and Pieta House.”

Tesco has partnered Temple Street since 2014, and aims to raise €5million in five years for the hospital. Pieta House works in preventing suicide and self harm.

Tickets to the Fine Dining Picnic are priced at €120 and are now available. Click here to book via giv2go.com