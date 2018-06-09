Wicklow beer festival: time for a Brewha

Madhatter, Bobblehead and Born in Bray summer ale are among the beers on offer at next weekend’s Brewha festival. This two-day celebration of Wicklow microbreweries takes place at the lovely Harbour Bar in Bray – and is nicely timed for Father’s Day on the Sunday.

It’s all part of the Harbour Bar’s growing engagement with local breweries, with craft offerings on draught greatly expanding over the last while, and a taplist of rotational beers soon to be live on their new website.

Wicklow’s newest microbrewery called Larkins, which is based in Kilcoole, will be pouring at the festival. Joining them will be O Brother Brewery with their new Madhatter Amarillo and Mosaic “hop bomb” and a 9 per cent imperial stout.

Hoppy

The Wicklow Brewery, from Redcross, will be bringing a Brewha exclusive – a new coconut and chocolate stout. The Porterhouse will have their new Bobblehead ale made with fresh root ginger.

Third Circle will be pouring their summer Strawberry and Black Pepper Grisette (which is a light Belgian ale) and Our Daily Brett, a hoppy table beer.

Wicklow Wolf will be showcasing a new vegan-friendly Smoked Bacon Ranchero Rauchbier and their Misty Mountain Hop IPA, which uses the Zoso hop from Colorado, as part of their Rare Breeds keg-only specials.

The Harbour Bar will be making up their famous toasties – with a beer twist – over the weekend (they hold a toastie festival every November) and you can get prawn tacos and fancy fish nachos from the Fish Bar. Dogs are also welcome.

The Garden County homebrewers will be taking part in live demos over the weekend if you’re curious to learn more about making beer at home. And there’s beer gift packs on sale to take home for your dad – if you didn’t get to bring him along.

Harbour Brewha, Harbour Bar, Bray June 16-17th, 12-8pm, theharbourbar.ie

@ITbeerista beerista@irishtimes.com