Two rich, fruity wines perfect over dinner on a cool March evening

Lidl’s French wine sale: Val de Salis Viognier and Pierre de Roucans Vinsobres

 

Lidl’s annual French wine sale started on Monday. Here are two wines worth looking out for. Both are rich in fruit and texture, perfect over dinner on colder nights.

Val de Salis Viognier, Languedoc-Roussillon, €8.99
Succulent, plump peach fruits, with an attractive rich texture, balanced nicely by a dash of citrus. Try it solo or with chicken and pork dishes; a creamy chicken curry sounds good.

Pierre de Roucans Vinsobres, €9.99
Full-bodied and rich with ripe, rounded strawberry and plum fruits and a mild spiciness on the finish. This would go nicely with a posh burger or a warming beef-and-mushroom stew.

