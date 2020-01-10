Two of Ireland’s favourite wines, for €10 a bottle

John Wilson’s wines for the weekend: Chilean Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir from Tesco

Carmen’s Wave Series Left Wave Sauvignon Blanc and Right Wave Pinot Noir

Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir from New Zealand are two favourite wines among Irish consumers. But they are not the only options; other countries can produce very good wines from the same two grape varieties. Chile, for instance, can compete in terms of both quality and price. These two wines represent very good value for money from Tesco.

Left Wave Sauvignon Blanc 2018, Wave Series by Carmen, Casablanca, €10
Crisp and fresh with attractive fruit-filled aromas, lively green apples, kiwi and lemon zest with a dry finish. Drink it on its own or with leafy salads or shellfish.

Right Wave Pinot Noir 2018, Wave Series by Carmen, Central Valley, €10
Fragrant and light, with juicy black cherry and strawberry fruits. Perfect on its own, with tuna or salmon, or with a seared breast of duck.

