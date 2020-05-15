Two bargain wines, each down to less than €12, to pair with summery food

The sun is due to shine at least some of the time this weekend, so with luck we can move outside once more and maybe rekindle the barbecue. This week two wines from the sunny south of France. Both are great value for money on promotion at O’Briens.

Castelnau Aigue Marine 2019, Picpoul de Pinet, €11.95, down from €15.95

In France, Picpoul is known as the Muscadet of the south, a crisp dry white that goes perfectly with the shellfish harvested from the nearby Étang de Thau. This version has tasty ripe pears and peaches to match the racy citrus acidity. Drink solo or with all kinds of white fish and shellfish.

Irish Times

La Gauphine Syrah Grenache 2018, IGP d’Oc, €10, down from €14.95

This wine is made by Laurent Miquel, the man responsible for a string of great-value wines from Languedoc. Lovely ripe red cherry and strawberry fruits with a very attractive herbal note. Try it with barbecued chicken, pork, gourmet sausages or posh burgers.