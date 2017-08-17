Think you hate Chardonnay? Let this €10 bottle convert you

Super Valu puts two very drinkable wines on sale today for a tenner

John Wilson

 

Aresti Bellavista Chardonnay Reserva 2016

Have we got over our Chardonnay aversion yet? Retailers tell me that some consumers will avoid anything with the word Chardonnay on the label, although they will happily drink Chablis, Macon, Meursault, and Blanc de Blancs Champagne, which are all 100 per cent Chardonnay! Don’t be an ABC (Anything but Chardonnay). This is one of the world’s great varieties, producing a range of wines from crisp and refreshing to rich and full-bodied. The Bellavista Chardonnay is a very well-made medium-bodied wine bursting with peach fruits and fresh zesty acidity. Perfect on its own, or with salmon. Why not give it a go? From SuperValu 10 (down from 12.99) from today until September 6th.

Aresti Bellavista Cabernet Sauvignon Reserva 2015

SuperValu has worked with Aresti for a number of years, but the Bellavista range is a new addition. Chile makes some world-beating Cabernet Sauvignon, sadly at fairly steep prices. But this end of the price scale, you can find some great value wines. Look out for crunchy fresh blackcurrant fruits, perhaps a touch of green pepper, and a soft supple finish. The Bellavista delivers all that at a very attractive price. From SuperValu 10 (down from 12.99) from today until September 6th.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.