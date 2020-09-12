September wine sales: great bottles for under €10

Almost all of the multiples will have a sale or promotion of some sort going on this month. A few years ago, two discounters vied with each other to offer the top wines of Bordeaux, Burgundy and elsewhere at rock-bottom prices.

This has ended, although with Covid disrupting standard sales channels, we can expect to see bargains in the coming months. Most of the September offers seem to be in the €8-€10 category, the least expensive being the very drinkable Pierre Jaurent Viognier from Aldi (€6.99).

The Aldi sale starts on September 28th, with about 40 wines, including a few unusual ones such as a German Pinot Noir, a German Blaufränkisch, and an Australian Tempranillo, all €7.99. All are well worth trying out, as is its medium-bodied fruit-filled red Dão (€7.99). Lidl will start its French wine sale on September 24th. It will have 30 wines on offer, all priced between €8.99 and €14.99.

The SuperValu sale is the most ambitious from the supermarket sector. It includes 10 new wines, available only during the sale. It is more ambitious in its pricing too, with wines ranging from €7.87, up to €39.35 for the Louis Latour Meursault. Chardonnay lovers will certainly enjoy the well-priced, rich textured Cuvée Dissenay 2019 Pays d’Oc (€9.84). The Laffitte Malbec Cabernet (€7.87) is also worth trying out. SuperValu has a “buy any six bottles and save €10” until September 16th, and the sale continues until September 23rd.

Dunnes Stores tends to avoid once-off sales, preferring stable year-round pricing. But it too is running a French wine event, until October 12th, featuring two new wines, as well as special pricing on some of its regular wines. There are some nice wines here, including two very keenly priced sparkling wines, the Martenot Crémant de Bourgogne (€19) and the excellent Lombard Grand Cru Brut Nature Champagne, a steal at €40. The chain has always worked closely with the ever-reliable Laurent Miquel and include the gorgeous plush textured Solas Viognier (€10) as well as the Cazal-Viel that I feature here.

O’Briens has the widest range of wines on offer, from virtually every wine-producing country in the world, including a few gems. Pinot Noir fans should try the refined Seguin-Manuel Bourgogne Pinot Noir (€19.93, down from €23.95) and the exuberantly fruity Roaring Meg Pinot Noir (€22.95, down from €25.95) from Central Otago. An old favourite Bordeaux of mine, the smoky Château Fourcas-Hosten 2011 (€21.95, down from €29.95) looks very well priced. Bordeaux-lovers should also take note of the Château Grimont 2016 (€12.95, down from €16.95) and the Château Brown 2014 (€45, down from €60), while Italophiles would enjoy the classic Ascheri Barolo 2016 (€29.95, down from €35.95).

Blütengarten Pinot Noir 2018, Pfalz

13.5%, €7.99

Light, fragrant, sweet ripe red cherry fruits, with nice grip on the finish. Pinot Noir at a bargain price. Try it with tuna, salmon or pork chops.

From: Aldi, aldi.ie

Le Jour et la Nuit Carignan, 2019, IGP Aude

13%, €8.84

A lovely juicy ripe wine with smooth red cherry fruits and a spicy kick on the finish. Perfect on its own or with most white meats. Drink it with chicken with roast Mediterranean vegetables.

From: SuperValu, Supervalu.ie

Château Cazal-Viel Vieilles Vignes Saint Chinian

15%, €12

A very seductive rich muscular wine bursting with toothsome ripe dark fruit and spice. Decant and serve with roast read meats and firm cheeses.

From: Dunnes Stores, Dunnesstores.com

Rabl Grüner Veltliner Löss 2019 Kamptal

11.5%, €14.95 down from €18.95

A delicious light fruit-filled wine with racy pears and melons edged with ginger spice. Perfect on its own, or with grilled plaice or lemon sole.

From: O’Briens, Obrienswine.ie