Meet the woman who invented non-alcoholic Guinness

Aisling Ryan has one of those jobs that seems a million miles away from the usual options available when you’re filling out a CAO form. An innovation brewer, her main role is developing new beers globally for Diageo, an alcohol company most famous for brewing Guinness.

“It’s a pretty cool job,” she admits, but growing up in Galway she never dreamed this is what she would be doing. “I grew up on a dairy farm drinking real unpasteurised and unhomogenised milk. It gave me an interest in flavour and taste and food – where it came from . . . [As for brewing] I didn’t realise that there would even be such a job or how you’d go about doing something like this.”

How did she go about it then? Ryan qualified and worked as a home economics teacher before completing a master’s degree in food technology which led her to St James’s Gate as part of an internship. “I was lucky enough to get an internal role in Diageo on the liquid team where all of the new recipes and innovations are developed and commercialised.”

She confesses beer hadn’t been a major interest beforehand but once she joined the aptly-named liquid team, she says it just felt right: “The more I learned, I really got to appreciate that so much goes into the art of brewing.”

Seven years later she’s still there. I imagine her workplace as a Willy Wonka factory full of bearded men in flannel shirts. I’m not quite right. While brewing is perceived as a very masculine industry, Ryan’s experience hasn’t been like that. “Our team is almost 50:50 male:female, so it doesn’t feel male dominated at all.” And, she reminds me, historically women were predominantly the brewers: “It’s only when it became industrialised that it became more of a male-dominated world.”

The Willy Wonka element, though, seems spot on.

She does indeed spend her days inventing, testing and tasting beers. There must be some disasters then? “We like to forget them fairly quickly,” she laughs, but then recalls a more memorable one.

“We had an English girl on the team who was given the onerous task of brewing our St Patrick’s Day beer and she decided to brew a spud and shamrock beer and tried to colour it green. It was a really murky green kind of pond water. That was probably one that we wouldn’t bring back.”

Reimagining Guinness

A more successful project from her team has been Guinness 0.0, a non-alcoholic version of the legendary black stuff. It’s quite the undertaking to tinker with a drink that is so beloved by many. I wondered if there was much in-house chat about the magnificent disaster, Guinness Light, a previous attempt to reimagine Guinness in the 1970s: “I don’t actually remember Guinness Light but obviously a lot of people do. I think it’s probably compared to every innovation that we launch.”

This latest innovation has fared much better already. Guinness launched 0.0 at a time when non-alcoholic beers are widely and socially accepted, so it seems it was less of a marketing struggle and more of a technical and taste challenge. “It took a lot of trial and effort,” Ryan says.

Four years, in fact, of planning and tasting with a team determined to create a non-alcoholic drink as close to a regular pint of plain as possible. It was not as simple as removing the alcohol, she explains: “The alcohol contributes a lot, it carries the flavour and gives it a lot of body, a lot of mouth-feel and it balances the bitterness and the malty sweetness.”

New technology allowed them to remove the alcohol more gently than had been previously possible, preserving more of the original character. They worked on hundreds of recipes and thousands of tweaks. “There were a lot of times that it just felt like we weren’t getting any closer,” Ryan says.

Guinness 0.0 has been rolled out across the country. Photograph: Aerial Photography Ireland via Andres Poveda

Mix-up

Then an accidental mix-up at their on-site experimental bar and tap room, Open Gate Brewery, led to the team realising they were near the finish line. They had been tasting the latest version of Guinness 0.0 that day and forgot to change the taps back to regular Guinness before an event that evening.

“No one noticed until they went down to the cold room and spotted the keg,” Ryan says. “The party that was drinking it saw the funny side, thankfully. For us it was kind of brilliant that no one had noticed. We didn’t plan on getting such instant feedback.”

Feedback, you would imagine, is par for the course when it comes to working with Guinness, even outside of work. “Yes,” Ryan confirms. “You definitely get a lot of questions or text messages with pictures of pints.”

It reminds me of the popular and hugely entertaining Instagram account, S**t London Guinness , which shows photographs of terrible pints of the black stuff served to customers. She laughs when I make the comparison, admitting it’s not far off: “It’s nearly your fault if a glass isn’t right or something.”

Ryan understands, though, because even with all the great beers being brewed these days, Guinness is still beloved of pint-drinkers in Ireland and beyond. People feel a sense of ownership over the beer.

“I love to try new beers, I’ll always look for something new but a pint of Guinness would usually be my choice. You just can’t beat a really good pint of it.”