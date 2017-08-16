Get over your aversion to Chardonnay with this €10 bottle

Aresti Bellavista Chardonnay Reserva 2016

Have we got over our Chardonnay aversion yet? Retailers tell me that some consumers will avoid anything with the word Chardonnay on the label, although they will happily drink Chablis, Macon, Meursault, and Blanc de Blancs Champagne, which are all 100 per cent Chardonnay! Don’t be an ABC (Anything but Chardonnay). This is one of the world’s great varieties, producing a range of wines from crisp and refreshing to rich and full-bodied. The Bellavista Chardonnay is a very well-made medium-bodied wine bursting with peach fruits and fresh zesty acidity. Perfect on its own, or with salmon. Why not give it a go? From SuperValu 10 (down from 12.99) from today until September 6th.

Aresti Bellavista Cabernet Sauvignon Reserva 2015

SuperValu has worked with Aresti for a number of years, but the Bellavista range is a new addition. Chile makes some world-beating Cabernet Sauvignon, sadly at fairly steep prices. But this end of the price scale, you can find some great value wines. Look out for crunchy fresh blackcurrant fruits, perhaps a touch of green pepper, and a soft supple finish. The Bellavista delivers all that at a very attractive price. From SuperValu 10 (down from 12.99) from today until September 6th.