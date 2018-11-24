'Dreamy with hops fume': two beer styles for the weekend

Beerista: 8 Degrees releases a Brett IPA inspired by a Kevin Barry novel; Trouble and Blacks have new Brut IPAs
8 Degrees: Hopsfume Brett IPA

8 Degrees: Hopsfume Brett IPA

 

“In the dawn haze the brewery lads were dreamy with hops fume . . .”

The misty, dystopian setting of City of Bohane, a novel by Kevin Barry, has found its way into the real-life world of beer, inspiring a new release by Cork’s 8 Degrees. Hopsfume comes in a 750ml sharing bottle and is an 8.3 per cent Brett IPA with a lovely dry, fruity and earthy flavour profile.

Irish Times
Food&Drink Club

Join now
November is Food Month in The Irish Times, with food-related articles in all our sections, plus reader events, competitions and exclusive content at irishtimes.com/foodmonth
November is Food Month in The Irish Times, with food-related articles in all our sections, plus reader events, competitions and exclusive content at irishtimes.com/foodmonth

Brett is an alternative wild yeast – a different species to the standard brewers’ yeast – and it adds a kind of leathery and funky character which, interestingly, used to be considered a flaw in a beer. So while you might not want your regular IPA or pale ale to have these characteristics – add a Brett yeast and the rules change. With Hopsfume, 8 Degrees has combined the fresh, fruity aroma of hops with the unique profile of the Brett – I really enjoyed it.

You can expect to hear more about yeasts over the next while, as more and more breweries start to turn their experimental focus from hops to yeasts. Could yeast become the new hops? It’s certainly edging into the foreground as brewers seek to drive different flavour profiles from yeast instead of the usual hop-dominated ones. And while hops fade from the taste of a beer over time, the yeast character does not.  

The Brut IPA is an emerging style – probably from the US – and takes its cue from Champagne, being dry and clear. Trouble Brewing recently released Brut Almighty, a 6.2 per cent brut IPA. This poured with a light haze, was good and dry and has a nice hop kick with a touch of melon. Blacks of Kinsale has also released bone-dry brut IPA called SuperDry with lots of fruitiness and poured clear – look out for it on draft.

@ITbeeristabeerista@irishtimes.com

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.