Bulling for a bargain at Spanish wine sale

This week, two more wines to look out for, from the SuperValu Spanish wine sale, which draws to a close next week.

Torres Sangre de Toro Blanco 2017, Catalunya, €9.50

We are familiar with the red Sangre de Toro, which comes with the plastic bull attached to the neck, but I don’t remember coming across the white version before. This is light and refreshing, a mere 11.5 per cent in alcohol, with subtle tropical fruits.

Flor de Añón 2018, Campo de Borja (organic), €10

The Campo de Borja region, in northeast Spain, is best known for producing decent, inexpensive, hearty, rich red wines from the Garnacha, aka Grenache, grape. This is a classic example. It is smooth and full bodied with spicy strawberry fruits.