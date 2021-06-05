12 wines to buy for your staycation this summer

When planning your staycation, it is a good idea to check there is a decent wine shop near your destination. If not, you might consider packing a case in the boot to bring with you. If space is at a premium, remember that most wine shops, as well as mail order companies, will be happy to deliver your wine to any address around the country.

For my perfect dozen, I would go for four white wines, a rosé, five or six red, and one or maybe two sparkling. This reflects my own preference for red wines, even with fish, preceded by a glass of something white. This being a holiday, there will be cheese to follow and with cheese, I nearly always drink red wine. If I could sneak in a 13th bottle, it would be a bottle of good dry sherry – a treat for the chef.