Donna Hay’s quick and simple one-pan stand-by dinner

Donna Hay Week: This brown rice nasi goreng omelette is the perfect blend of my favourite go-to dinners

Donna Hay

Donna Hay’s brown rice nasi goreng omelette

Donna Hay’s brown rice nasi goreng omelette

 

The bestselling Australian cookbook author Donna Hay is the guest chef  in the Food Month at the Irish Times kitchen this week. Hay, whose whose books have sold more than seven million copies worldwide, will be sharing a recipe from her latest book, Everyday Fresh Meals in Minutes, every day this week.

November is Food Month in The Irish Times. irishtimes.com/foodmonth
November is Food Month in The Irish Times. irishtimes.com/foodmonth

Brown rice nasi goreng omelette

This recipe is the perfect blend of two of my favourite stand-by dinners, all made in just one pan! What’s not to love?

Serves two
Ingredients
2 tsp vegetable oil
1 large red chilli, chopped
1 tbsp finely grated ginger
2 green onions (scallions), sliced, plus extra to serve
100g (3½ oz) chicken mince
1 cup (165g/5¾ oz) cooked brown rice
1 tbsp soy sauce
4 eggs, lightly beaten
¼ cup (60ml/2 fl oz) milk
Thai basil leaves, chilli sauce and kecap manis (sweet soy sauce), to serve

Method
1 Heat a medium non-stick frying pan over medium heat. Add the oil, chilli, ginger and onion and cook for 1 minute. Add the chicken mince and cook, stirring, for 3 minutes or until just cooked through. Add the rice and soy and cook for 1 minute.

2 Whisk together the eggs and milk and add to the pan, swirling so the egg mixture coats the bottom of the pan and distributes through the chicken and rice mixture. Cook for 5-6 minutes or until the egg is set.

3 Cut into quarters and divide among serving plates. Top with extra green onion and basil leaves. Serve with chilli sauce and kecap manis.

Recipe extracted from Donna Hay everyday fresh meals in minutes, published by Fourth Estate. Photography: Con Poulos. Recipes and styling: Donna Hay

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.