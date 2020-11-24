Donna Hay’s quick and simple one-pan stand-by dinner

The bestselling Australian cookbook author Donna Hay is the guest chef in the Food Month at the Irish Times kitchen this week. Hay, whose whose books have sold more than seven million copies worldwide, will be sharing a recipe from her latest book, Everyday Fresh Meals in Minutes, every day this week.

Brown rice nasi goreng omelette

This recipe is the perfect blend of two of my favourite stand-by dinners, all made in just one pan! What’s not to love?

Serves two

Ingredients

2 tsp vegetable oil

1 large red chilli, chopped

1 tbsp finely grated ginger

2 green onions (scallions), sliced, plus extra to serve

100g (3½ oz) chicken mince

1 cup (165g/5¾ oz) cooked brown rice

1 tbsp soy sauce

4 eggs, lightly beaten

¼ cup (60ml/2 fl oz) milk

Thai basil leaves, chilli sauce and kecap manis (sweet soy sauce), to serve

Method

1 Heat a medium non-stick frying pan over medium heat. Add the oil, chilli, ginger and onion and cook for 1 minute. Add the chicken mince and cook, stirring, for 3 minutes or until just cooked through. Add the rice and soy and cook for 1 minute.

2 Whisk together the eggs and milk and add to the pan, swirling so the egg mixture coats the bottom of the pan and distributes through the chicken and rice mixture. Cook for 5-6 minutes or until the egg is set.

3 Cut into quarters and divide among serving plates. Top with extra green onion and basil leaves. Serve with chilli sauce and kecap manis.

Recipe extracted from Donna Hay everyday fresh meals in minutes, published by Fourth Estate. Photography: Con Poulos. Recipes and styling: Donna Hay