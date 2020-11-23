Donna Hay’s no-fuss, no-stir green baked risotto

The bestselling Australian cookbook author Donna Hay is the guest chef in the Food Month at the Irish Times kitchen this week. Hay, whose books have sold more than seven million copies worldwide, will be sharing a recipe from her latest book, Everyday Fresh Meals in Minutes, every day this week.

SUPER GREEN BAKED RISOTTO

The writer, who is the mother of two teenage boys, says she loves cooking every day, and her aim with her latest book is to create delicious, nutritious meals, with a minimum of fuss.

If I can create an almost instant dinner like the zesty Italian baked beans my family were wild for, or a quick one-pan, no-stir super green baked risotto that makes you feel great because it’s super delicious, is nutritionally upscaled with better-for-you ingredients, or that helps you bring a little more balance to your life – that’s success.

I love this no-fuss, no-stir risotto. It’s the perfect base to get creative with – try swapping out the kale for finely chopped broccoli or go super simple by scattering in some frozen peas. The choice is yours!

Serves four

Ingredients

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 leek, sliced

2 tbsp lemon thyme leaves

Sea salt and cracked black pepper

1½ cups (300g/10½ oz) arborio rice

4½ cups (1.25 litres/42 fl oz) vegetable or chicken stock

100g (3½ oz) baby spinach leaves

4 cups (120g/4¼ oz) shredded kale leaves (stems removed)

2 tsp finely grated lemon rind

1 tablespoon lemon juice

¼ cup (5g/¾ oz) roughly chopped basil leaves

½ cup (40g/1½ oz) finely grated parmesan

Method

1 Preheat oven to 180°C (350°F) or gas mark 4.

2 Heat a large, deep ovenproof frying pan or flameproof roasting pan over medium heat. Add the oil, leek, lemon thyme, salt and pepper and cook for 5 minutes or until leek is golden and soft.

3 Add the rice and stock and stir to combine. Cover with a tight-fitting lid or sheets of aluminium foil and bake in the oven for 20 minutes. Allow to stand covered for five minutes.

4 Remove the lid and stir the spinach, kale, lemon rind and juice into the risotto. Continue stirring until risotto is creamy and the greens are tender. Stir through the basil and Parmesan and serve.

Recipe extracted from Donna Hay Everyday Fresh Meals in Minutes, published by Fourth Estate. Photography: Con Poulos. Recipes and styling: Donna Hay