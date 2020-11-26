Donna Hay’s chorizo and cauliflower bolognese

Donna Hay week: Classic bolognese lovers will be easily converted to this flavourful version

Donna Hay

The bestselling Australian cookbook author Donna Hay is the guest chef in the Food Month at the Irish Times kitchen this week. Hay, whose whose books have sold more than seven million copies worldwide, will be sharing a recipe from her latest book, Everyday Fresh Meals in Minutes, every day this week.

Chorizo and cauliflower bolognese

November is Food Month in The Irish Times. irishtimes.com/foodmonth
Classic bolognese lovers will be easily converted to this upflavoured version – the kick of chorizo with all the deliciousness of golden cauliflower in a rich tomato sauce. Yes please!

Serves 4
Ingredients
2 fresh chorizo sausages (casings removed), finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, crushed
2 tablespoons oregano leaves
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
600g (1 lb 3 oz) cauliflower, finely chopped
Cracked black pepper
1 x 400g (14 oz) can crushed tomatoes
½ cup (125ml/4¼ fl oz) beef stock
3 zucchini (courgettes), shredded using a julienne peeler
200g (7 oz) dried wholemeal (whole-wheat) spaghetti, cooked
Finely grated Parmesan and fresh mozzarella, to serve

Method
1 Heat a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Add the chorizo, garlic and oregano. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes or until golden. Remove from pan.

2 Add oil, cauliflower and pepper to the frying pan and cook for 8 minutes or until cauliflower has softened and is just starting to brown. Return the chorizo mixture back to the pan and stir to combine. Add the tomato and stock. Reduce heat and simmer rapidly for 5 minutes.

3 Spoon the bolognese over the zucchini noodles and warm pasta. Serve with a sprinkling of Parmesan and a piece of fresh mozzarella.

Recipe extracted from Donna Hay everyday fresh meals in minutes. Photography: Con Poulos. Recipes and styling: Donna Hay

