Donal Skehan meals to be served on Virgin Atlantic flights

Irish TV presenter and author’s dishes will be served to 10 million passengers a year in the air, and a further 500,000 in the airline’s lounges

Updated: 15 minutes ago

Look up: It’s Donal Skehan’s food being served on Virgin Atlantic flights, and in the airline’s Clubhouses

The Los Angeles-based Irish food writer and TV presenter Donal Skehan has developed a range of meals to be served on Virgin Atlantic flights and in the airline’s airport lounges. The deal will see 10 million dishes devised by Skehan served in-flight each year, and a further 500,000 at Virgin Clubhouses.

Dine With Donal dishes will be available in the airline’s Upper Class cabins on all flights leaving the UK, and at all of its airport Clubhouses, from this month. Meals for Premium and Economy cabins will follow next year.

Dining options onboard this month include Skehan’s charred cod with spicy mango salad and nam jim dressing
“Twelve months ago Virgin Atlantic came to me with a big challenge, to help them be the airline that doesn’t serve airline food,” said Skehan, who was in London on Wednesday to appear on This Morning on ITV.

The new dishes are made with sustainably sourced fish, meat and vegetables, in line with Virgin’s work with the Sustainable Restaurant Association to build a framework to address sustainability issues and waste, in relationto in-flight catering.

The dishes take inspiration from the destinations the airline serves, as well as Skehan’s worldwide travels for his TV series and cookery books. Dishes on board this month include aromatic Thai vegetable stew, and charred cod with spicy mango salad and nam jim dressing. Passengers with Clubhouse access can tuck into spiced chorizo, fennel and tomato stew; Vietnamese beef and mango salad, and super green omelette with goats’ cheese, sun-blushed tomatoes and avocado.

Donal Skehan's butter chicken will be served in Virgin Atlantic airport Clubhouses
The airline hired Skehan to work with their development chefs to “reinvent their dining experience at 30,000ft.” Flying interferes with taste, dulling the palate, and in general strongly flavoured foods perform better at altitude. Skehan says his trademark “big, bold flavours” were key to devising his menu.

Daniel Kerzner, VP Customer Experience at Virgin Atlantic said: “We continue to raise the bar by looking outside our industry for the latest trends and innovation. Donal is the perfect partner to help us bring game changing food to the skies, and give our customers an elevated experience they won’t find anywhere else.”

Earlier this year Virgin Atlantic introduced a Mile High Tea designed by master patisserie Eric Landlard for their clubhouses, and cabins onboard.

