Don’t mention banana bread. Try these five far more interesting recipes instead
Easy-to-make treats by Aoife Noonan, Vanessa Greenwood, Donal Skehan and Domini Kemp
Banana muffins with toffee sauce and whipped cream. Photograph: Harry Weir Photography
It’s National Banana Day, and in celebration of this most versatile of fruits, here are five fabulous recipes that showcase their strengths - and none of them are banana bread.
Irish Times magazine columnist Aoife Noonan elevates the ubiquitous cake - because let’s face it that’s what it is, rather than bread - with this sweet, toffee and banana flavoured confection spiked with rum.
A good excuse to head out to Aldi on Sunday to buy a bottle of new release Salvado Panamanian anejo gold rum from Blackwater Distillery. It is aged in bourbon casks and the flavour palate has “hints sof vanilla, molasses and caramel.”
Recipe: Caramelised banana and rum cake
Vanessa Greenwood’s banoffee muffins are a more family-friendly take on that classic combination of banana and toffee. Topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce and a slice of banana, these are an indulgent treat.
Also firmly in the occasional treat category is Donal Skehan’s Elvis sandwich, a peanut butter, banana and bacon combo the singer was apparently very fond of.
Recipe: The Elvis toasted sandwich
More restraint in using bananas is shown by Domini Kemp, whose banana and coconut pancakes with blueberries is a perfect brunch option.
Recipe: Banana, coconut and blueberry pancakes
For another healthy, morning time option try these breakfast muffins that have chia seeds in the mixture.