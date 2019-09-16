Does nostalgia make food taste better?

Certain foods can bring happy memories of good times with family and friends, say scientists

As the autumn starts to make an appearance, treat yourself and lean in to the warm, fuzzy feelings brought about by recreating the comfort food you associate with happy times. Photograph: iStock

As the autumn starts to make an appearance, treat yourself and lean in to the warm, fuzzy feelings brought about by recreating the comfort food you associate with happy times. Photograph: iStock

 

When you think of your childhood, are there foods you associate with that time of your life? What’s your earliest food memory? Are there any foods that take on a special meaning, and perhaps even a better taste, when they’re served with a side order of nostalgia?

Take Cidona, for example. This apple-based soft drink has been a part of Irish culture since Bulmers started producing it in 1955. For many, Cidona evokes the same emotional response as the magic of Italia ’90, or crisp sandwiches eaten in the rain. As an adult, taking a sip of cold Cidona in the peak of an Irish summer can bring back a flood of memories.

Why does taste have this power to flood us with memories? Speaking to Huffington Post, psychologist and neuroscientist Hadley Bergstrom explains that “taste memories tend to be the strongest associative memories that you can make” and that this is partially because of a survival mechanism called conditioned taste aversion.

Irish Times
Food&Drink Club

Exclusive events, competitions, reviews & recipes Join now

Put simply, conditioned taste aversion is what happens when you develop a strong avoidance to an ingredient or dish because of a negative experience such as being made ill. “With conditioned taste aversion, the effect of the sickness is so profound that even though you get sick hours after you’ve eaten the food, you’ll still make these extremely strong memories about what food you ate and where you ate the food,” says Bergstrom.

The power behind these protective negative associations can also be directed towards positive associations. There are many theories around comfort foods and why we crave them, and it’s often the context as well as the food itself that makes these food experiences so significant.

“Comfort food seems to be something people associate very significantly with close relationships,” says Jordan Troisi, assistant professor of psychology at The University of The South, in a piece for Time Magazine called The Science of Why You Crave Comfort Food. “This probably comes about by individuals coming to associate a particular food item with members of their family, social gatherings, and people taking care of them, which is why we see a lot of comfort foods [that are] traditional meals or things had at a party.”

So, arguably nostalgia does make food taste better. As the autumn starts to make an appearance, treat yourself and lean in to the warm, fuzzy feelings brought about by recreating the comfort food you associate with happy times.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.