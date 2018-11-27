Delicious chicken fried rice is a healthy version of Chinese takeaway

Six-ingredient supper: chicken fried rice with plenty of spice

Norma Sheahan

 

When I find something that my three kids will eat, I make it – and only it – every day. This is a mistake, as they quickly grow to despise it. Here’s what they’re presently overdosing on.

Before I start, I need to tell you I like to sneak some herbs, spices, veg, stocks, and so on into our meals. Anything that’ll improve the good bacteria in the gut and keep the food intolerences to a minimum for all of us.

So, there will be cinnamon in the porridge, and the porridge will have been soaked overnight in lemon water, and we have avocado or olive oil on sourdough bread, rather than dairy.

My quick 15 minute supper at the moment is . . . chicken fried rice. (Vegetarians can replace the chicken with eggs, and use vegetable stock.)

What you’ll need and how to make it:

Basmati rice (brown is best, but my kids prefer the white)

Chicken stock (soothes gut lining. A great healer.)

Manor Farm chicken mince or organic chicken strips (quick to cook, easy to digest)

Ripe avocado (great for brain, hair and skin)

Coconut oil (kills yeast overgrowth, but doesn’t kill the good bacteria in gut)

Onion, finely chopped into tiny bits (contains super enzymes for digestion)

Frozen petits pois (very nutritious because usually frozen on site)

Tamari, to taste (this is a wheat-free soya sauce; use whatever soya sauce you prefer). A larder cupboard staple, so it doesn’t count in my six ingredients

Cook the basmati rice in stock. One part rice to two parts stock. Bring to the boil and simmer for 12 minutes, approximately.

I try to make my own chicken or veg stock and freeze it, but Kallo are a good brand for instant stock.

While it’s simmering, fry the onions and chicken in the coconut oil. When they are cooked, stir in the defrosted peas.

Mix the cooked rice with the cooked chicken.

If you’re going with the egg option instead of chicken, then beat a few eggs into the cooked rice and cooked onion, and fry to your liking. Add tamari to taste.

Slice an avocado and place it on top of the rice. And thin slices of raw onion too, if you’re a raw onion lover, with no intimate plans for the evening.

Norma Sheahan is an actor.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.