Delicious chicken fried rice - a healthy version of Chinese takeaway

When I find something that my three kids will eat, I make it – and only it – every day. This is a mistake, as they quickly grow to despise it. Here’s what they’re presently overdosing on.

Before I start, I need to tell you I like to sneak some herbs, spices, veg, stocks, and so on into our meals. Anything that’ll improve the good bacteria in the gut and keep the food intolerences to a minimum for all of us.

So, there will be cinnamon in the porridge, and the porridge will have been soaked overnight in lemon water, and we have avocado or olive oil on sourdough bread, rather than dairy.

My quick 15 minute supper at the moment is . . . chicken fried rice. (Vegetarians can replace the chicken with eggs, and use vegetable stock.)

What you’ll need and how to make it:

Basmati rice (brown is best, but my kids prefer the white)

Chicken stock (soothes gut lining. A great healer.)

Manor Farm chicken mince or organic chicken strips (quick to cook, easy to digest)

Ripe avocado (great for brain, hair and skin)

Coconut oil (kills yeast overgrowth, but doesn’t kill the good bacteria in gut)

Onion, finely chopped into tiny bits (contains super enzymes for digestion)

Frozen petits pois (very nutritious because usually frozen on site)

Tamari, to taste (this is a wheat-free soya sauce; use whatever soya sauce you prefer). A larder cupboard staple, so it doesn’t count in my six ingredients

Cook the basmati rice in stock. One part rice to two parts stock. Bring to the boil and simmer for 12 minutes, approximately.

I try to make my own chicken or veg stock and freeze it, but Kallo are a good brand for instant stock.

While it’s simmering, fry the onions and chicken in the coconut oil. When they are cooked, stir in the defrosted peas.

Mix the cooked rice with the cooked chicken.

If you’re going with the egg option instead of chicken, then beat a few eggs into the cooked rice and cooked onion, and fry to your liking. Add tamari to taste.

Slice an avocado and place it on top of the rice. And thin slices of raw onion too, if you’re a raw onion lover, with no intimate plans for the evening.

– Norma Sheahan is an actor.