Curry in a hurry? Go on, Goan, go on

It’s that time of year again where that word routine is on everyone’s lips. As the summer holidays draw to a close, routine for some is the dreaded packed lunch, uniforms, school books and driving to and from various after-school activities. For others, routine means early nights, regular waking times and kids that are delighted to be reunited with their school buddies. Summer nights of cycling around campsites with glow sticks around their wrists seem a distant memory.

Back to school can be tough on everyone so I’m eager to keep that tropical summer vibe going for as long as I can, especially while the weather is still so mild. It makes the transition easier for everyone. This week’s recipe is quick and easy to make, as well as being light and summery, with sweet coconut milk and spices. It takes 15 minutes in total, so it is the perfect midweek dinner.

I’m a regular listener to The Real Health Podcast with Karl Henry. There are always a few hints and tips that I pick up. One of his most recent episodes listed the top 10 things to have in your weekly shop. I love lists like this because I love hearing what everyone eats, or should be eating, ideally.

Fish was high up on that list so I’ve been making a conscious effort to cook it more for my own family. My kids love it, the main issue is access to fresh fish. Fish should never smell fishy but rather it should smell fresh out of the sea with bright eyes and pink gills. A fishmongers or farmers’ market is usually where the freshest fish is available, and it’s the best value too.

I’ve used hake for this curry but any meaty white fish will do. Add a few handfuls of prawns, too, if you’d like to make it even more special. I always serve my curries with wholegrain rice and add a few bay leaves and cloves to the cooking water.

I’ve used a shop-bought curry paste for this dish. A good quality curry paste is a great shortcut ingredient to have in the fridge.

The distinctive quality in a Goan curry is the balance of sweet and sour. The fish and coconut milk are both mild and sweet while a generous amount of lime juice ensures the sour.

Sometimes this is made with tamarind, so do add a little tamarind paste to the sauce if you have some. I find pomegranate molasses makes a fine substitute when that sour element is required. Serve with plenty of chopped coriander or mint and a big wedge of lime for added freshness.

GOAN FISH CURRY

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 tbsp butter

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tsp grated ginger

1 clove garlic, crushed

Half tsp cumin

Half tsp turmeric

2-3 tbsp curry paste

2 large tomatoes, finely chopped

400ml tin coconut milk

500g firm white fish (hake or pollock) cut into chunks

To Serve: boiled rice, one lime

Method

1 Melt the butter in a heavy-based pan over a medium heat. Add the onion and saute till quite soft. Add the ginger and garlic. Leave to cook for a minute then stir so it doesn’t stick.

2 Add the dry ground spices and the curry paste. Stir to coat everything in the spices then add the chopped tomatoes. Stir well before adding the coconut milk.

3 Lower the heat to a simmer and add the fish to the pot. Place the lid on and leave to cook for five to 10 minutes, until the fish is opaque. Serve ladled over rice with a wedge of lime.