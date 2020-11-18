Creamy sausage pasta: A hearty but simple dish

What’s for Dinner?: You’ll find endless ways to switch up the recipe from week to week

Niamh O'Shaughnessy

Use sausages with a high pork content

Use sausages with a high pork content

 

Niamh O’Shaughnessy is a digital marketer and food blogger, @gourmetgrazing.

In winter I love hearty dishes like pasta, tray bakes or one-pots. Simple dishes that are packed with flavour. This dish is inspired by my mum, who was the best cook – she used to make this with bacon or leftover chicken, which also work really well.

November is Food Month in The Irish Times. irishtimes.com/foodmonth
November is Food Month in The Irish Times. irishtimes.com/foodmonth

Lately, I’ve been using sausage meat in lots of dishes, and I always have some in the freezer to form the basis of a quick meal. My one tip with this dish is to use really good-quality sausages with a higher pork content. Flavoured sausages work a treat too, adding in even more flavour.

This dish is ideal for a quick midweek meal and once you start cooking it you’ll find endless ways to switch up the recipe from week to week. It is a firm favourite in our house.

What you’ll need:

Serves 4
4-6 good quality sausages
1 red onion, finely sliced
1 garlic clove, crushed
150g frozen peas (or frozen spinach)
300g penne or fusilli
Dash of white wine (optional)
2 tbsp pesto
2 tbsp crème fraîche
50g Parmesan cheese
Juice of ½ a lemon
A jar or tub of pesto
Salt and pepper

How to cook it:

1 Remove the skins from the sausages and fry them in a pan, breaking the sausage meat up as you cook. You shouldn’t need any oil in the pan due to the fat content in the sausage, but add a little drop if you do.

2 Once the sausage meat is crisp and brown, add the red onion and crushed garlic and continue to fry on a lower heat for a few minutes, until the onion begins to soften. At this stage, add the peas.

3 Meanwhile, cook the pasta according to the pack instructions.

4 Add a splash of white wine to the sausage mixture in the frying pan, allowing the liquid to evaporate, then add the pesto, crème fraîche and Parmesan cheese.

5 Finally, add the lemon juice and some salt and pepper.

6 Toss the drained pasta through the sauce, and serve.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.