Creamy sausage pasta: A hearty but simple dish

Niamh O’Shaughnessy is a digital marketer and food blogger, @gourmetgrazing.

In winter I love hearty dishes like pasta, tray bakes or one-pots. Simple dishes that are packed with flavour. This dish is inspired by my mum, who was the best cook – she used to make this with bacon or leftover chicken, which also work really well.

Lately, I’ve been using sausage meat in lots of dishes, and I always have some in the freezer to form the basis of a quick meal. My one tip with this dish is to use really good-quality sausages with a higher pork content. Flavoured sausages work a treat too, adding in even more flavour.

This dish is ideal for a quick midweek meal and once you start cooking it you’ll find endless ways to switch up the recipe from week to week. It is a firm favourite in our house.

What you’ll need:

Serves 4

4-6 good quality sausages

1 red onion, finely sliced

1 garlic clove, crushed

150g frozen peas (or frozen spinach)

300g penne or fusilli

Dash of white wine (optional)

2 tbsp pesto

2 tbsp crème fraîche

50g Parmesan cheese

Juice of ½ a lemon

A jar or tub of pesto

Salt and pepper

How to cook it:

1 Remove the skins from the sausages and fry them in a pan, breaking the sausage meat up as you cook. You shouldn’t need any oil in the pan due to the fat content in the sausage, but add a little drop if you do.

2 Once the sausage meat is crisp and brown, add the red onion and crushed garlic and continue to fry on a lower heat for a few minutes, until the onion begins to soften. At this stage, add the peas.

3 Meanwhile, cook the pasta according to the pack instructions.

4 Add a splash of white wine to the sausage mixture in the frying pan, allowing the liquid to evaporate, then add the pesto, crème fraîche and Parmesan cheese.

5 Finally, add the lemon juice and some salt and pepper.

6 Toss the drained pasta through the sauce, and serve.