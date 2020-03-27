Coronavirus: Irish off-licences that offer collection and delivery during the Covid-19 shutdown
John Wilson's guide to independent wine merchants and the services they now provide
Is the coronavirus crisis creating a boom time for wine, beer and spirit retailers? Some of them say it’s as if Christmas has come early, with huge demand for home delivery and call-and-collect services. We’ve compiled a list of what each off-licence we know about is offering during the Covid-19 shutdown; you can read it below.
It includes mail-order specialists, but bear in mind that most retailers will also deliver nationwide, and many have good websites for browsing. Craft beer lovers should also remember that many small breweries offer an online service.
Bear in mind, too, that the off-licences on our list may need to alter some of the details of their services as time goes on. “It’s all moving so quickly,” says Michael Kane of Curious Wines, an online specialist. “We are not taking anything for granted, but online this has been our busiest month in 12 years of trading. It is December levels plus.”
We have a great community, and I want to support that. Besides, dining with a glass of wine at the end of the day is one of the few adult positives left to us
It’s not great for everyone, though. One importer tells me that, while retailers in residential areas seem to be doing well, those in our empty city centres are much quieter than usual.
It’s a distinction that wine merchants such as Kane appreciate. “We are lucky that we have three distinct businesses: retail, online and restaurants,” he says. “It is desperate to see what is happening to our restaurant customers.”
What trends has Gerard Maguire of 64 Wine, in Glasthule in south Co Dublin, seen? “There is a change in business but not a huge increase. There is a massive loyalty in the village of Glasthule, and a great energy,” he says. “We have a great community, and I want to support that. Besides, dining with a glass of wine at the end of the day is one of the few adult positives left to us.”
Damian Sherlock of La Touche Wines, in Greystones in Co Wicklow, says a new business model seems to be emerging. “In the long term this could actually be a positive for small wine shops. The local support is there from the community, and customers appreciate the service we offer. They are still looking for value, and we are doing lots of offers. Deliveries have increased hugely, even into Dublin, and that may continue into the future, long after coronavirus has gone.”
The following details refer to the operations in place for the crisis.
Nationwide
O’BRIENS
Dublin, Carlow, Cork, Galway, Kildare, Limerick, Louth, Meath, Waterford, Westmeath, Wicklow, obrienswine.ie
Opening hours Noon-8pm Monday-Saturday; 12.30pm-8pm Sunday; closed on Sunday, March 29th, and Monday, March 30th; Dalkey and Maple Centre (Navan Road) stores temporarily closed
Payment method Card only
Order methods Online via O’Briens website; check with your local store for email and phone orders
Call and collect Check with your local store
Delivery Free on orders in excess of €100 via the O’Briens website
Dublin city and county
64 WINE
64 Glasthule Road, Glasthule, Dún Laoghaire, A96 TH22, 01-2805664, 64wine.ie, orders@64wine.com
Opening hours 11am-4pm Monday-Saturday
Discounts Case discount on collection
Order methods On 64wine.ie, by email and by phone
Call and collect Yes
Delivery Free local delivery
BLACKROCK CELLAR
23 Rock Hill, Blackrock, A94 F1H7, 01-2783844, blackrockcellar.com, info.blackrockcellar@gmail.com
Opening hours 10.30am-6pm Monday-Saturday
Payment method Credit and debit card only; payment over the phone
Discounts 10 per cent off six or more bottles
Order methods By phone and email (as above); by Deliveroo (extra charges apply)
Call and collect Yes
Delivery Free on orders in excess of €100
CELTIC WHISKEY SHOP & WINES ON THE GREEN
27-28 Dawson Street, Dublin 2, 01-6759744, celticwhiskeyshop.com, ally@celticwhiskey.com
Opening hours 10.30am-6.30pm Monday-Saturday; 12.30pm-6pm Sunday
Payment method Credit and debit cards instore; credit and debit cards, PayPal or bank transfer for online and telephone orders
Order methods Via website, email and telephone
Call and collect Yes
Delivery €7.95 nationwide
THE CORKSCREW
Shop closed but warehouse open for collections: Unit 12 KCR Industrial Estate, Kimmage, Dublin 12, 01-4991743/087-1329100, thecorkscrew.ie, sales@thecorkscrew.ie
Opening hours Online 24/7; Warehouse Monday-Friday 10.30am- 5.30pm
Payment method Credit card; vouchers are also accepted over the phone
Discounts Email offers go out three times a week
Order methods Via the website, by phone or by emailing Paul or Tomasz at sales@thecorkscrew.ie
Call and collect Yes (from the warehouse)
Delivery Free delivery to all 32 counties in Ireland for all orders in excess of €75
DRINKSTORE
87 Manor Street, Dublin 7, 01-6719760, drinkstore.ie
Opening hours 12.30pm-7pm daily
Delivery Free nationwide for orders in excess of €100
Call and collect Yes
D-SIX WINE, BEER & SPIRITS
Harolds Cross Road, Dublin 6W, 01-4978935, peggykellys.ie/offlicence
Opening hours Monday-Wednesday 5pm-9pm; Thursday-Sunday 2pm-9pm
Payment method By card if possible
Discounts A free bottle of wine with every 12 purchased
Order methods Order by phone for collection and delivery. For collection they will put the order in the car boot if requested
Delivery Free delivery for six bottles of wine or more to local and south Dublin
GIBNEY’S OFF-LICENCE
New Street, Malahide, 01-8450606 ext 1 or 01-8450863 ext 1
Opening hours Monday-Saturday 10.30am-10pm; Sunday 12.30pm-10pm
Discounts Multiple wine, beer and spirit offers, plus a 10 per cent discount on six or more bottles (excluding existing offers)
Order methods Local deliveries can be ordered by phone
Call and collect Yes
GRAPEVINE
26 Castle Street, Dalkey, 01-2353054, onthegrapevine.ie, sales@onthegrapevine.ie
Opening hours Thursday-Saturday 2-6pm, takeaway only, strict social distancing
Payment method Cash; bank transfer; card
Discounts An extra bottle with a case of 12
Order methods Via the website, phone, text, email
Call and collect Yes
Delivery Free local delivery for six bottles or more
JUS DE VINE
Portmarnock town centre, Strand Road, Portmarnock, 01-8461192,jusdvine.ie, info@jusdevine.ie
Opening hours Monday-Saturday 10.30am-7pm; Sunday 12.30pm-7pm
Payment method All methods accepted
Discounts 5 per cent on six bottles of wine, 10 per cent on 12 bottles except on specials
Order methods Via phone or email
Call and collect Yes. Zero contact collection – your order is dropped to your boot outside the shop
Delivery By arrangement
LISTONS FOOD STORE
26 Lower Camden Street, Dublin 2, 01-4054779, listonsfoodstore.ie (website excludes wine list), hello@listonsfoodstore.ie
Opening hours 11.30am-5pm, Monday-Saturday
Payment method Credit cards
Discounts 10 per cent on mixed cases
Order methods By phone or email
Call and collect Yes
MARTIN’S OFF-LICENCE
11 Marino Mart, Fairview, Dublin 3, 01-8332952, martinsofflicence.ie, martinsofflicence@gmail.com
Opening hours Noon-8pm daily
Payment method By card or cash in-store; by card over the phone, or online via the website
Discounts Online: 5 per cent off the same six, 10 per cent off a mixed 12, or 15 per cent off the same 12; in-store: 5 per cent off any six, 10 per cent off any 12
Order methods Via the website, phone or email
Call and collect Yes
Delivery €5 for local deliveries – with Four Star Pizza Marino carrying them out; €7.50 for anywhere in the rest of Ireland; free for anyone self-isolating
MITCHELL & SON
Glasthule village, Co Dublin; CHQ, IFSC, Dublin 1; Avoca stores in Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow, and Dunboyne, Co Meath; mitchellandson.com; 01-2302301, glasthule@mitchellandson.com; 01-6125540, chq@mitchellandson.com; 085-8019230, avoca@mitchellandson.com; 086-8128484, dunboyne@mitchellandson.com
Opening hours Glasthule and CHQ: Monday-Saturday 10.30am-6pm; Avoca: Monday-Saturday 10.30am-6pm, Sunday 12.30pm-6pm
Payment method Contactless as well as cash if necessary
Discounts Many offers of up to 20 per cent off are available on the website; 10 per cent off on six bottles – terms and conditions apply
Order methods Via website, phone or email
Call and collect Yes, and they will put orders into car boots
Delivery Local and nationwide at €6.95 for deliveries of less than €100, otherwise free. Deliveries are made by the company’s own van or courier and drivers adhere to strict health protocols
MOLLOY’S
Francis Street, Clonsilla, Clondalkin, Tallaght, Ballyogan Road, Finglas, Ballyfermot, 01-8227144, molloys.ie, enquiries@molloygroup.ie
Opening hours Monday-Friday 12pm-8pm; Sunday 12.30pm-8pm
Payment method Cash and credit cards are accepted in-store
Discounts Buy 12 bottles, get one free, plus many more offers online
Order methods Via website, phone or email
Call and collect Yes
Delivery Delivery across all of Ireland, free for orders in excess of €100, otherwise with a €7.95 charge
SEARSONS WINE MERCHANTS
10a Monkstown Crescent, Monkstown, 01-2800405, searsons.com, shop@searsons.com, Twitter @SearsonsWines, Instagram searsonswine
Opening hours Monday-Wednesday noon-7pm; Thursday-Friday 2pm-8pm; Saturday noon-7pm; Sunday 12.30pm-6pm
Payment method Card/tap preferred but cash payment taken in-store
Discounts 10 per cent on a case of 12, 5 per cent on six
Order methods Via website, phone or email
Call and collect Yes
Delivery Free nationwide delivery on orders in excess of €90
SWEENEY’S D3
117 Philipsburgh Avenue, Fairview, D03 XV04, 01-8372857, sweeneysd3.ie, info@sweeneysd3.ie
Opening hours 12.30pm-8pm Monday-Sunday
Payment method Contactless up to €5; Revolut; card
Discounts 10 per cent discount on wine, beer, coffee and food for anyone in the health service or who has lost their job as a consequence of Covid-19
Order methods Via the website, phone or email
Call and collect Yes
Delivery Same-day, free, zero-contact delivery for all vulnerable groups and self-isolators. Free same-day delivery for local orders in excess of €50; free delivery within three-five days for orders in excess of €100 from the rest of the country
TERROIRS
Morehampton Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4, 01-6671311, terroirs.ie, info@terroirs.ie
Opening hours Tuesday-Friday 10.30am-6pm; Saturday 10.30am-7pm; closed Sunday and Monday
Payment method Credit card; cash; bank transfer
Discounts Offers available online and in the shop; 10 per cent discount for 12 bottles (wines not on offer)
Order methods Via website, phone, or email
Call and collect Yes. Zero-contact collection at the shop and/or zero-contact delivery to car boots
Delivery Free delivery to Dublin 4 and Dublin 6; free delivery for orders in excess of €150
WHELEHAN’S WINES
Loughlinstown, Co Dublin, 01-9011144, whelehanswines.ie, sales@whelehanswines.ie
Opening hours Zero-contact drive-through Wednesday-Saturday 2pm-6pm
Payment method Credit cards only
Discounts Normal store discounts apply
Order methods Via the website, phone or email
Delivery Delivery nationwide when ordered in sixes; free delivery on six bottles of wine within 5km
WINE ONLINE
Santry Hall Industrial Estate, Dublin 9, 01-8867732 during business hours, or call Will on 087-7629963, wineonline.ie, sales@wineonline.ie
Opening hours Open 24/7 online; collections are during business hours (Monday-Friday 9am-5.30pm)
Payment method Secure online payment, accepting all major credit cards and PayPal
Discounts Discounts on six- and 12-bottle mixed cases; multiple gift offers
Order methods Via the website, phone or email
Call and collect Yes – collections, which are zero contact, are from Wine Online’s Santry warehouse
Delivery €7.50 nationwide and free with orders in excess of €175
Cork
1601 KINSALE
Pearse Street, Kinsale, Co Cork, 021-4772529, the1601kinsale.com, the1601kinsale@gmail.com
Opening hours Monday-Saturday 10.30am-10pm; Sunday 12.30pm-10pm
Payment method Cash; credit card
Discounts Case discount is available
Call and collect Yes
Delivery Free local delivery
BUBBLE BROTHERS
Unit 4C The English Market, Grand Parade, Cork, T12 E7FP, 021-4254641, bubblebrothers.ie
Opening hours Monday-Saturday 10.30am-6pm
Click/call and collect Yes
Unit 8 Little Island Business Park, Cork, T45 WP22, 021-4316000, bubblebrothers.ie
Opening hours Monday-Friday 10am-6pm
Click/call and collect Yes
Delivery Free delivery nationwide with orders of €50 or more
CURIOUS WINES
Tramore Commercial Park, Tramore Road, Cork, T12 X893, 021-4320233, curiouswines.ie, curious@curiouswines.ie
Opening hours Monday-Saturday 10.30am-6pm
Payment method Credit card; cash
Discounts 20 per cent off produce from Spain, Argentina, and Portugal; other selected specials
Order methods Via the website, phone or email
Call and collect Yes
Delivery Free delivery to all 32 counties for orders in excess of €100
JJ O’DRISCOLL SUPERSTORE
Ballinlough, Cork, 021-4292194, jjodriscoll.ie, catering@jjodriscoll.ie
Opening hours 6am-8pm daily
Payment method Credit card; cash
Discounts Buy 12 bottles of wine, pay for 11
Order methods Via the website or phone
Call and collect Yes
Delivery €9 per case; free for orders in excess of €150
Galway
THOMAS WOODBERRYS
3 Middle Street Mews, Middle Street, Galway, H91-C2V4, 091-533706, woodberrys.ie, info@woodberrys.ie
Opening hours 11am-4pm Monday-Saturday
Payment method Credit and debit cards
Discounts Pick and mix cases at €75, €90, and €120 with free local delivery included
Order methods Via the website, phone or email
Call and collect Yes
Delivery Delivers nationwide
Kildare
ELY WINE STORE
Maynooth, 01-5043709, elywinebar.com, elymaynooth@elywinebar.com
Opening hours Check online or call for opening hours – currently Thursday-Saturday 12pm-4pm but subject to change
Payment method All payment methods accepted
Discounts 15 per cent off on all in-store wines
Order methods Via the website, phone or email
Call and collect Yes
Delivery The charge for local delivery is €7.50, but deliveries of more than six bottles are free; the nationwide delivery charge is €18
Kilkenny
LE CAVEAU
Market Yard, Kilkenny city, lecaveau.ie, orders@lecaveau.ie
Order methods Via the website or by email
Discounts Case offers available on the website
Delivery Free for orders in excess of 12 bottles
Louth
MACGUINNESS WINES
Williamson’s Mall, Dundalk , Co Louth, A91 F25X, 086-8582565, dundalkwines.com, macgwines@gmail.com
Opening hours Wednesday-Saturday from 11.30am (closing times are under review)
Payment method Credit card; cash
Discounts Mix-and-match offers from €10 per bottle
Order methods Via the website, phone or email (ordering by phone is recommended)
Call and collect Yes
Delivery Free local deliveries for orders of six bottles or more
QUINTESSENTIAL WINES
9 Dublin Road, Drogheda, A92 D684, 041-9830960/087-2745204 text or WhatsApp, sales@quintessentialwines.ie, Facebook, Instagram @quintessential_wine, Twitter @Quintwineshop
Opening hours Tuesday-Friday 2pm-7pm; Saturday 12pm-7pm; other time slots are available by appointment (which is available to all, but especially elderly customers or frontline workers, who wish to shop in isolation)
Payment method By cash or credit card instore; EFT is possible for telephone orders for delivery or collection
Discounts 10 per cent off six bottles or more; a list of weekly self-isolation specials will be posted on its social channels
Order methods By phone, email, WhatsApp or over its social channels
Call and collect Yes, and is zero contact
Delivery Free local delivery (Louth/east Meath) and free nationwide delivery for orders in excess of €100
Tipperary
RED NOSE WINE
Regal Centre, Davis Road, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, 052-6182939, rednosewine.com, info@rednosewine.com, updates on Facebook or on Instagram at @rednosewine
Opening hours Thursday-Saturday 10.30am-6pm for this weekend, but from Monday, March 30th, call or email in an order, the store will call back after seeing what is available (as stock is depleting), before you then pay over the phone
Payment method Prepay by credit card over the phone (the website cannot take payments)
Call and collect Yes, at an agreed time – will drop your order to the car boot
Delivery Will deliver locally in some cases (eg for HSE staff, frontline workers, those in self-isolation, older people)
Waterford
ARDKEEN QUALITY FOOD STORE
Dunmore Road, Waterford, X91 HP9W, 051-874620, ardkeen.com, qualityfood@ardkeen.com
Opening hours Monday-Saturday 8am-9pm; Sunday and bank holidays 9am-6pm
Delivery Order on website; delivery nationwide and throughout the UK.
WORLDWIDE WINES
Cove Centre, Dunmore Road, Waterford, 051-878798, wordwidewines.ie
Opening hours Tuesday-Saturday 12pm-4pm
Order methods Via the website, phone or email
Delivery Free same-day delivery for prepaid orders within 15km
Westmeath
WINES DIRECT
Lough Sheever Corporate Park, Mullingar, N91 V658, 1890-579579, winesdirect.ie, sales@winesdirect.ie
Opening hours 11am-7pm weekdays (this might change in the coming week to closing at 6pm); 11am-6pm on Saturday; closed on Sunday and on bank holidays
Payment method Card encouraged
Discounts 10 per cent discount on 12 bottles or more in-store; discounts on selected cases online
Order methods Via the website, phone or email
Call and collect Yes, through a drive-through service
Delivery Free delivery nationwide for the duration of the crisis
Wexford
GREEN ACRES
Selskar, 086-8129229, greenacres.ie, donal@greenacres.ie
Opening hours Monday-Saturday noon-1pm
Payment method Credit card
Discounts 10 per cent off a mixed case of 12 bottles – email your order to Donal (see above) to avail of the discount
Order methods Via the website, phone or email
Call and collect Yes
Delivery Free delivery for orders in excess of €100; will deliver nationwide by courier
Wicklow
LA TOUCHE WINES
Greystones, 01-2873826, latouchewines4u.ie, info@latouchewines4u.ie
Opening hours Tuesday-Saturday 12pm-6pm; Sunday and Monday 12.30pm-6pm
Payment methods Cash or card accepted; pay over the phone for delivery
Discounts 10 per cent off six bottles or more, excluding special offers
Delivery Free delivery on purchases of six bottles or more
WICKLOW WINE CO
7 Main Street, Wicklow town, A27 VN23, 0404-66767, wicklowwineco.ie, shop@wicklowwineco.ie
Opening hours 10.30am-7pm Monday-Saturday; 10.30am-8pm Friday
Payment methods Cash; card; bank transfer if needed
Discounts Many discounts available in-store; the usual baker’s dozen, plus a loyalty scheme
Order methods Via the website, phone or email
Call and collect Yes
Delivery Local deliveries are free and many others are too
If you are an independent off-licence or wine merchant, and would like to be included in this list, please email your full details, following the format above, to wilsononwine@gmail.com