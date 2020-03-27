Coronavirus: Irish off-licences that offer collection and delivery during the Covid-19 shutdown

Is the coronavirus crisis creating a boom time for wine, beer and spirit retailers? Some of them say it’s as if Christmas has come early, with huge demand for home delivery and call-and-collect services. We’ve compiled a list of what each off-licence we know about is offering during the Covid-19 shutdown; you can read it below.

It includes mail-order specialists, but bear in mind that most retailers will also deliver nationwide, and many have good websites for browsing. Craft beer lovers should also remember that many small breweries offer an online service.

Bear in mind, too, that the off-licences on our list may need to alter some of the details of their services as time goes on. “It’s all moving so quickly,” says Michael Kane of Curious Wines, an online specialist. “We are not taking anything for granted, but online this has been our busiest month in 12 years of trading. It is December levels plus.”

It’s not great for everyone, though. One importer tells me that, while retailers in residential areas seem to be doing well, those in our empty city centres are much quieter than usual.

It’s a distinction that wine merchants such as Kane appreciate. “We are lucky that we have three distinct businesses: retail, online and restaurants,” he says. “It is desperate to see what is happening to our restaurant customers.”

What trends has Gerard Maguire of 64 Wine, in Glasthule in south Co Dublin, seen? “There is a change in business but not a huge increase. There is a massive loyalty in the village of Glasthule, and a great energy,” he says. “We have a great community, and I want to support that. Besides, dining with a glass of wine at the end of the day is one of the few adult positives left to us.”

Damian Sherlock of La Touche Wines, in Greystones in Co Wicklow, says a new business model seems to be emerging. “In the long term this could actually be a positive for small wine shops. The local support is there from the community, and customers appreciate the service we offer. They are still looking for value, and we are doing lots of offers. Deliveries have increased hugely, even into Dublin, and that may continue into the future, long after coronavirus has gone.”

The following details refer to the operations in place for the crisis.

Nationwide

O’BRIENS

Dublin, Carlow, Cork, Galway, Kildare, Limerick, Louth, Meath, Waterford, Westmeath, Wicklow, obrienswine.ie

Opening hours Noon-8pm Monday-Saturday; 12.30pm-8pm Sunday; closed on Sunday, March 29th, and Monday, March 30th; Dalkey and Maple Centre (Navan Road) stores temporarily closed

Payment method Card only

Order methods Online via O’Briens website; check with your local store for email and phone orders

Call and collect Check with your local store

Delivery Free on orders in excess of €100 via the O’Briens website

Dublin city and county

64 WINE

64 Glasthule Road, Glasthule, Dún Laoghaire, A96 TH22, 01-2805664, 64wine.ie, orders@64wine.com

Opening hours 11am-4pm Monday-Saturday

Discounts Case discount on collection

Order methods On 64wine.ie, by email and by phone

Call and collect Yes

Delivery Free local delivery

BLACKROCK CELLAR

23 Rock Hill, Blackrock, A94 F1H7, 01-2783844, blackrockcellar.com, info.blackrockcellar@gmail.com

Opening hours 10.30am-6pm Monday-Saturday

Payment method Credit and debit card only; payment over the phone

Discounts 10 per cent off six or more bottles

Order methods By phone and email (as above); by Deliveroo (extra charges apply)

Call and collect Yes

Delivery Free on orders in excess of €100

CELTIC WHISKEY SHOP & WINES ON THE GREEN

27-28 Dawson Street, Dublin 2, 01-6759744, celticwhiskeyshop.com, ally@celticwhiskey.com

Opening hours 10.30am-6.30pm Monday-Saturday; 12.30pm-6pm Sunday

Payment method Credit and debit cards instore; credit and debit cards, PayPal or bank transfer for online and telephone orders

Order methods Via website, email and telephone

Call and collect Yes

Delivery €7.95 nationwide

THE CORKSCREW

Shop closed but warehouse open for collections: Unit 12 KCR Industrial Estate, Kimmage, Dublin 12, 01-4991743/087-1329100, thecorkscrew.ie, sales@thecorkscrew.ie

Opening hours Online 24/7; Warehouse Monday-Friday 10.30am- 5.30pm

Payment method Credit card; vouchers are also accepted over the phone

Discounts Email offers go out three times a week

Order methods Via the website, by phone or by emailing Paul or Tomasz at sales@thecorkscrew.ie

Call and collect Yes (from the warehouse)

Delivery Free delivery to all 32 counties in Ireland for all orders in excess of €75

DRINKSTORE

87 Manor Street, Dublin 7, 01-6719760, drinkstore.ie

Opening hours 12.30pm-7pm daily

Delivery Free nationwide for orders in excess of €100

Call and collect Yes

D-SIX WINE, BEER & SPIRITS

Harolds Cross Road, Dublin 6W, 01-4978935, peggykellys.ie/offlicence

Opening hours Monday-Wednesday 5pm-9pm; Thursday-Sunday 2pm-9pm

Payment method By card if possible

Discounts A free bottle of wine with every 12 purchased

Order methods Order by phone for collection and delivery. For collection they will put the order in the car boot if requested

Delivery Free delivery for six bottles of wine or more to local and south Dublin

GIBNEY’S OFF-LICENCE

New Street, Malahide, 01-8450606 ext 1 or 01-8450863 ext 1

Opening hours Monday-Saturday 10.30am-10pm; Sunday 12.30pm-10pm

Discounts Multiple wine, beer and spirit offers, plus a 10 per cent discount on six or more bottles (excluding existing offers)

Order methods Local deliveries can be ordered by phone

Call and collect Yes

GRAPEVINE

26 Castle Street, Dalkey, 01-2353054, onthegrapevine.ie, sales@onthegrapevine.ie

Opening hours Thursday-Saturday 2-6pm, takeaway only, strict social distancing

Payment method Cash; bank transfer; card

Discounts An extra bottle with a case of 12

Order methods Via the website, phone, text, email

Call and collect Yes

Delivery Free local delivery for six bottles or more

JUS DE VINE

Portmarnock town centre, Strand Road, Portmarnock, 01-8461192,jusdvine.ie, info@jusdevine.ie

Opening hours Monday-Saturday 10.30am-7pm; Sunday 12.30pm-7pm

Payment method All methods accepted

Discounts 5 per cent on six bottles of wine, 10 per cent on 12 bottles except on specials

Order methods Via phone or email

Call and collect Yes. Zero contact collection – your order is dropped to your boot outside the shop

Delivery By arrangement

LISTONS FOOD STORE

26 Lower Camden Street, Dublin 2, 01-4054779, listonsfoodstore.ie (website excludes wine list), hello@listonsfoodstore.ie

Opening hours 11.30am-5pm, Monday-Saturday

Payment method Credit cards

Discounts 10 per cent on mixed cases

Order methods By phone or email

Call and collect Yes

MARTIN’S OFF-LICENCE

11 Marino Mart, Fairview, Dublin 3, 01-8332952, martinsofflicence.ie, martinsofflicence@gmail.com

Opening hours Noon-8pm daily

Payment method By card or cash in-store; by card over the phone, or online via the website

Discounts Online: 5 per cent off the same six, 10 per cent off a mixed 12, or 15 per cent off the same 12; in-store: 5 per cent off any six, 10 per cent off any 12

Order methods Via the website, phone or email

Call and collect Yes

Delivery €5 for local deliveries – with Four Star Pizza Marino carrying them out; €7.50 for anywhere in the rest of Ireland; free for anyone self-isolating

MITCHELL & SON

Glasthule village, Co Dublin; CHQ, IFSC, Dublin 1; Avoca stores in Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow, and Dunboyne, Co Meath; mitchellandson.com; 01-2302301, glasthule@mitchellandson.com; 01-6125540, chq@mitchellandson.com; 085-8019230, avoca@mitchellandson.com; 086-8128484, dunboyne@mitchellandson.com

Opening hours Glasthule and CHQ: Monday-Saturday 10.30am-6pm; Avoca: Monday-Saturday 10.30am-6pm, Sunday 12.30pm-6pm

Payment method Contactless as well as cash if necessary

Discounts Many offers of up to 20 per cent off are available on the website; 10 per cent off on six bottles – terms and conditions apply

Order methods Via website, phone or email

Call and collect Yes, and they will put orders into car boots

Delivery Local and nationwide at €6.95 for deliveries of less than €100, otherwise free. Deliveries are made by the company’s own van or courier and drivers adhere to strict health protocols

MOLLOY’S

Francis Street, Clonsilla, Clondalkin, Tallaght, Ballyogan Road, Finglas, Ballyfermot, 01-8227144, molloys.ie, enquiries@molloygroup.ie

Opening hours Monday-Friday 12pm-8pm; Sunday 12.30pm-8pm

Payment method Cash and credit cards are accepted in-store

Discounts Buy 12 bottles, get one free, plus many more offers online

Order methods Via website, phone or email

Call and collect Yes

Delivery Delivery across all of Ireland, free for orders in excess of €100, otherwise with a €7.95 charge

SEARSONS WINE MERCHANTS

10a Monkstown Crescent, Monkstown, 01-2800405, searsons.com, shop@searsons.com, Twitter @SearsonsWines, Instagram searsonswine

Opening hours Monday-Wednesday noon-7pm; Thursday-Friday 2pm-8pm; Saturday noon-7pm; Sunday 12.30pm-6pm

Payment method Card/tap preferred but cash payment taken in-store

Discounts 10 per cent on a case of 12, 5 per cent on six

Order methods Via website, phone or email

Call and collect Yes

Delivery Free nationwide delivery on orders in excess of €90

SWEENEY’S D3

117 Philipsburgh Avenue, Fairview, D03 XV04, 01-8372857, sweeneysd3.ie, info@sweeneysd3.ie

Opening hours 12.30pm-8pm Monday-Sunday

Payment method Contactless up to €5; Revolut; card

Discounts 10 per cent discount on wine, beer, coffee and food for anyone in the health service or who has lost their job as a consequence of Covid-19

Order methods Via the website, phone or email

Call and collect Yes

Delivery Same-day, free, zero-contact delivery for all vulnerable groups and self-isolators. Free same-day delivery for local orders in excess of €50; free delivery within three-five days for orders in excess of €100 from the rest of the country

TERROIRS

Morehampton Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4, 01-6671311, terroirs.ie, info@terroirs.ie

Opening hours Tuesday-Friday 10.30am-6pm; Saturday 10.30am-7pm; closed Sunday and Monday

Payment method Credit card; cash; bank transfer

Discounts Offers available online and in the shop; 10 per cent discount for 12 bottles (wines not on offer)

Order methods Via website, phone, or email

Call and collect Yes. Zero-contact collection at the shop and/or zero-contact delivery to car boots

Delivery Free delivery to Dublin 4 and Dublin 6; free delivery for orders in excess of €150

WHELEHAN’S WINES

Loughlinstown, Co Dublin, 01-9011144, whelehanswines.ie, sales@whelehanswines.ie

Opening hours Zero-contact drive-through Wednesday-Saturday 2pm-6pm

Payment method Credit cards only

Discounts Normal store discounts apply

Order methods Via the website, phone or email

Delivery Delivery nationwide when ordered in sixes; free delivery on six bottles of wine within 5km

WINE ONLINE

Santry Hall Industrial Estate, Dublin 9, 01-8867732 during business hours, or call Will on 087-7629963, wineonline.ie, sales@wineonline.ie

Opening hours Open 24/7 online; collections are during business hours (Monday-Friday 9am-5.30pm)

Payment method Secure online payment, accepting all major credit cards and PayPal

Discounts Discounts on six- and 12-bottle mixed cases; multiple gift offers

Order methods Via the website, phone or email

Call and collect Yes – collections, which are zero contact, are from Wine Online’s Santry warehouse

Delivery €7.50 nationwide and free with orders in excess of €175

Cork

1601 KINSALE

Pearse Street, Kinsale, Co Cork, 021-4772529, the1601kinsale.com, the1601kinsale@gmail.com

Opening hours Monday-Saturday 10.30am-10pm; Sunday 12.30pm-10pm

Payment method Cash; credit card

Discounts Case discount is available

Call and collect Yes

Delivery Free local delivery

BUBBLE BROTHERS

Unit 4C The English Market, Grand Parade, Cork, T12 E7FP, 021-4254641, bubblebrothers.ie

Opening hours Monday-Saturday 10.30am-6pm

Click/call and collect Yes

Unit 8 Little Island Business Park, Cork, T45 WP22, 021-4316000, bubblebrothers.ie

Opening hours Monday-Friday 10am-6pm

Click/call and collect Yes

Delivery Free delivery nationwide with orders of €50 or more

CURIOUS WINES

Tramore Commercial Park, Tramore Road, Cork, T12 X893, 021-4320233, curiouswines.ie, curious@curiouswines.ie

Opening hours Monday-Saturday 10.30am-6pm

Payment method Credit card; cash

Discounts 20 per cent off produce from Spain, Argentina, and Portugal; other selected specials

Order methods Via the website, phone or email

Call and collect Yes

Delivery Free delivery to all 32 counties for orders in excess of €100

JJ O’DRISCOLL SUPERSTORE

Ballinlough, Cork, 021-4292194, jjodriscoll.ie, catering@jjodriscoll.ie

Opening hours 6am-8pm daily

Payment method Credit card; cash

Discounts Buy 12 bottles of wine, pay for 11

Order methods Via the website or phone

Call and collect Yes

Delivery €9 per case; free for orders in excess of €150

Galway

THOMAS WOODBERRYS

3 Middle Street Mews, Middle Street, Galway, H91-C2V4, 091-533706, woodberrys.ie, info@woodberrys.ie

Opening hours 11am-4pm Monday-Saturday

Payment method Credit and debit cards

Discounts Pick and mix cases at €75, €90, and €120 with free local delivery included

Order methods Via the website, phone or email

Call and collect Yes

Delivery Delivers nationwide

Kildare

ELY WINE STORE

Maynooth, 01-5043709, elywinebar.com, elymaynooth@elywinebar.com

Opening hours Check online or call for opening hours – currently Thursday-Saturday 12pm-4pm but subject to change

Payment method All payment methods accepted

Discounts 15 per cent off on all in-store wines

Order methods Via the website, phone or email

Call and collect Yes

Delivery The charge for local delivery is €7.50, but deliveries of more than six bottles are free; the nationwide delivery charge is €18

Kilkenny

LE CAVEAU

Market Yard, Kilkenny city, lecaveau.ie, orders@lecaveau.ie

Order methods Via the website or by email

Discounts Case offers available on the website

Delivery Free for orders in excess of 12 bottles

Louth

MACGUINNESS WINES

Williamson’s Mall, Dundalk , Co Louth, A91 F25X, 086-8582565, dundalkwines.com, macgwines@gmail.com

Opening hours Wednesday-Saturday from 11.30am (closing times are under review)

Payment method Credit card; cash

Discounts Mix-and-match offers from €10 per bottle

Order methods Via the website, phone or email (ordering by phone is recommended)

Call and collect Yes

Delivery Free local deliveries for orders of six bottles or more

QUINTESSENTIAL WINES

9 Dublin Road, Drogheda, A92 D684, 041-9830960/087-2745204 text or WhatsApp, sales@quintessentialwines.ie, Facebook, Instagram @quintessential_wine, Twitter @Quintwineshop

Opening hours Tuesday-Friday 2pm-7pm; Saturday 12pm-7pm; other time slots are available by appointment (which is available to all, but especially elderly customers or frontline workers, who wish to shop in isolation)

Payment method By cash or credit card instore; EFT is possible for telephone orders for delivery or collection

Discounts 10 per cent off six bottles or more; a list of weekly self-isolation specials will be posted on its social channels

Order methods By phone, email, WhatsApp or over its social channels

Call and collect Yes, and is zero contact

Delivery Free local delivery (Louth/east Meath) and free nationwide delivery for orders in excess of €100

Tipperary

RED NOSE WINE

Regal Centre, Davis Road, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, 052-6182939, rednosewine.com, info@rednosewine.com, updates on Facebook or on Instagram at @rednosewine

Opening hours Thursday-Saturday 10.30am-6pm for this weekend, but from Monday, March 30th, call or email in an order, the store will call back after seeing what is available (as stock is depleting), before you then pay over the phone

Payment method Prepay by credit card over the phone (the website cannot take payments)

Call and collect Yes, at an agreed time – will drop your order to the car boot

Delivery Will deliver locally in some cases (eg for HSE staff, frontline workers, those in self-isolation, older people)

Waterford

ARDKEEN QUALITY FOOD STORE

Dunmore Road, Waterford, X91 HP9W, 051-874620, ardkeen.com, qualityfood@ardkeen.com

Opening hours Monday-Saturday 8am-9pm; Sunday and bank holidays 9am-6pm

Delivery Order on website; delivery nationwide and throughout the UK.

WORLDWIDE WINES

Cove Centre, Dunmore Road, Waterford, 051-878798, wordwidewines.ie

Opening hours Tuesday-Saturday 12pm-4pm

Order methods Via the website, phone or email

Delivery Free same-day delivery for prepaid orders within 15km

Westmeath

WINES DIRECT

Lough Sheever Corporate Park, Mullingar, N91 V658, 1890-579579, winesdirect.ie, sales@winesdirect.ie

Opening hours 11am-7pm weekdays (this might change in the coming week to closing at 6pm); 11am-6pm on Saturday; closed on Sunday and on bank holidays

Payment method Card encouraged

Discounts 10 per cent discount on 12 bottles or more in-store; discounts on selected cases online

Order methods Via the website, phone or email

Call and collect Yes, through a drive-through service

Delivery Free delivery nationwide for the duration of the crisis

Wexford

GREEN ACRES

Selskar, 086-8129229, greenacres.ie, donal@greenacres.ie

Opening hours Monday-Saturday noon-1pm

Payment method Credit card

Discounts 10 per cent off a mixed case of 12 bottles – email your order to Donal (see above) to avail of the discount

Order methods Via the website, phone or email

Call and collect Yes

Delivery Free delivery for orders in excess of €100; will deliver nationwide by courier

Wicklow

LA TOUCHE WINES

Greystones, 01-2873826, latouchewines4u.ie, info@latouchewines4u.ie

Opening hours Tuesday-Saturday 12pm-6pm; Sunday and Monday 12.30pm-6pm

Payment methods Cash or card accepted; pay over the phone for delivery

Discounts 10 per cent off six bottles or more, excluding special offers

Delivery Free delivery on purchases of six bottles or more

WICKLOW WINE CO

7 Main Street, Wicklow town, A27 VN23, 0404-66767, wicklowwineco.ie, shop@wicklowwineco.ie

Opening hours 10.30am-7pm Monday-Saturday; 10.30am-8pm Friday

Payment methods Cash; card; bank transfer if needed

Discounts Many discounts available in-store; the usual baker’s dozen, plus a loyalty scheme

Order methods Via the website, phone or email

Call and collect Yes

Delivery Local deliveries are free and many others are too

If you are an independent off-licence or wine merchant, and would like to be included in this list, please email your full details, following the format above, to wilsononwine@gmail.com