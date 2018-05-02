Cork’s hottest meal ticket goes on sale today

The hottest ticket on the Cork dining scene goes on sale this evening when the first round of reservations for the city’s annual long table dinner on Sunday, June 24th are released. The dinner is part of the Cork Midsummer Festival, which runs from June 15th-24th, and sells out in record time each year.

Half of the 420 seats for the meal, cooked by 10 Cork restaurants and served al fresco at a communal table on South Mall, will be released at 7pm on Wednesday evening, May 2nd. The €95 tickets will be on sale at corkmidsummer.com. The remaining 210 tickets will be released at 9am on Monday, May 14th.

Cork's long table dinner is catered by 10 restaurants in the city. Photograph: Joleen Cronin

The restaurants whose kitchens and front of house staff will be doing the catering are Ali’s Kitchen, Dockland, House Café at Cork Opera House, Electric, The Farmgate Café, The Imperial Hotel, Isaac’s Restaurant, Jacob’s On The Mall, Nash 19 and The Oyster Tavern.

The menu will not be revealed in advance, but it will utilise “the best produce available from the land and sea surrounding Cork”. The organisers also say that that dinner will “encapsulate the season, the local producers, and the culinary charm of Cork city”.

The ticket price includes dinner and accompanying beverages, and the event will begin with welcome drinks at 4.30pm, with dinner served at 5pm.

“Cork’s long table dinner is such a lovely opportunity for all of us to work together in collaboration for an event that has certainly become the highlight of the summer season for us,” said Claire Nash, of Nash 19.