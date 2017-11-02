Coolattin cheddar takes top cheese award for second time

A clothbound farmhouse cheddar produced by Tullow man Tom Burgess was crowned Supreme Champion at the Irish Cheese Awards on Thursday night.

Mr Burgess accepted the award for the second time for his Mount Leinster Coolattin Cheddar having also picked up the title in 2015.

The awards, which are held every two years, took place at the Ballymaloe Grainstore in Cork. Presented by Cáis, the Association of Irish Farmhouse Cheesemakers, the awards celebrate the “plentiful, diverse and exquisite range” of farmhouse cheeses produced in Ireland.

Mr Burgess said the cheddar had also been awarded bronze medals at the International Cheese Awards in 2016 and the World Cheese Awards this year.

His Mount Leinster Coolattin Cheddar also picked up an award for the Best Cow’s Milk Cheese.

The milk used to make the cheddar is processed in the summer months “when the cows are grazing fresh clover-rich pasture”, he said, adding that the milk goes straight into the cheese vat rather than being stored or pasteurised.

Lacto-bacilli and Rennet is then added to the milk and the curd is cut, scalded, drained, milled, salted and mixed by hand. The curd is then pressed for two days and is matured over a year at 10 degrees.

Crozier blue

St Tola Ash Log made by Inagh Farmhouse won the Best Goat’s Milk Cheese prize and Aldi’s specially Selected Tipperary Blue came out on top in the Best in Retailer Class.

Cashel Crozier Blue made by Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers won the Best Other Milk Cheese Title.

Competing cheeses were judged and assessed with four core criteria: aroma, flavour, texture and body, and overall appearance.

This year’s judging panel consisted of representatives from Teagasc, Musgraves, La Rousse Foods and Fallon and Byrne. The judging process began on Thursday morning and was finalised just hours before the ceremony began.

Padraig O’Farrell, committee member of Cais, said competitors and judges were “eager to see the superb range of produce brought to the table”.

“The Irish Cheese Awards are extremely important as not only do they offer those involved in the industry an opportunity to network and build community links, but they also provide a wonderful platform for producers to showcase their work and to transform their brands into household names within Ireland and beyond,” Mr O’Farrell said.