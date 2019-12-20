The countdown to cooking and serving Christmas lunch or dinner is well and truly under way. For most of us, that means there will be a bird of some variety gently roasting in the oven and an array of side dishes competing for space on the hob.

It can be a bit of juggling act, getting everything cooked and ready to eat at the same time. We have tips and suggestions from some of the country’s most trusted cooks and chefs and we have also delved into the Irish Times recipe archive to bring you some of our most popular Christmas dinner recipes.