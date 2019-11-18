Cook yourself well with this comforting chicken dish

I first made this dish at home when I was recuperating after a hard week in the kitchen. I’m a big fan of chicken thighs. I think they are 10 times tastier than chicken breast. And there’s nothing better than buying a chicken and using every bit, so a chicken thigh recipe is a good one to have in your repertoire.

Spinach gives a real nutrient boost here. You can use fresh or frozen, but make sure to add the pinch of sugar, it can bring out the flavour in green vegetables. You can also skip the puree altogether and just serve it with spinach leaves.

This is a great dish for when you’re tired or unwell, as it’s comforting and full of iron, calcium, magnesium and vitamin A, B6 and C.

I love that goat’s cheese not only gives a great flavour but is also easier to digest than cow’s cheese for lots of people.

What you’ll need:

1 tbsp cooking oil

4 chicken thighs, skin on

½ clove of garlic

Knob of butter

200g spinach

Salt and pepper

Pinch of sugar

80g goat’s cheese

Garnish with pickled onion slices

How to make it:

1. Turn a frying pan on to medium heat and pour the cooking oil in.

2. Season your chicken thighs with salt and pepper and place in the pan. Cook on a medium heat until the skin becomes crisp, this will take around 10 minutes.

3. While the chicken cooks, slice the garlic as thinly as you can put in a medium pot with the butter and salt and cook for two minutes. Add your spinach and sugar, stir when the spinach wilts down. This is super quick. Then pop into a blender and blitz.

4. The chicken should almost be done. Check it’s crisp and of it is, flip it onto the other side while you get your plates and cutlery ready. Continue cooking it until the chicken is cooked through, and then you’re ready to serve.

5. Serve the spinach purée on the bottom of your plate or bowl, and break your goats cheese into chunks. Place the chicken thighs on top and garnish with sliced pickled onions and some extra spinach leaves.

Dubliner Anna Haugh is chef-proprietor at London restaurant Myrtle, myrtlerestaurant.com