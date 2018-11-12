Chorizo and chicken casserole: an easy dish you can always rely on

Six-ingredient suppers: an ultra versatile family favourite which can also be made with salmon

Ronan O'Halloran

Chicken and chorizo with red pepper and tomatoes

Chicken and chorizo with red pepper and tomatoes

 

In the hotel game, the hours are often long and unpredictable. This dish is one I can always rely on and is easily thrown together with only a few simple ingredients that are usually in the fridge.

November is Food Month in The Irish Times. You will find food-related content in all of our sections, plus reader events, competitions and lots of exclusive content at irishtimes.com/foodmonth
November is Food Month in The Irish Times. You will find food-related content in all of our sections, plus reader events, competitions and lots of exclusive content at irishtimes.com/foodmonth

It’s a twist on the original chicken casserole dish I would have eaten for years when I was growing up. But as my travel and experience has broadened, so too have the components of the dish.

The great thing about this is all the family can eat it, and if you have any pescatarians, it can also be made also with salmon chunks. If you have more time to wait for it to cook, lamb also works really well.

If you are not restricted to six ingredients, a splash of white wine added with the peppers and tomatoes, and a few leaves of fresh basil over the top at the end of the cooking time, are good additions.

– Rónán O’Halloran, general manager, Glenlo Abbey hotel.

What you’ll need and how to make it

Serves 2

Half a chorizo (sliced)

2 breasts of chicken (diced)

1 onion (sliced)

1 red pepper (diced)

1 punnet of cherry tomatoes (cut in half)

1 clove of garlic (sliced)

Fry of the onions then add the chorizo and garlic. Throw in the chicken and fry until half cooked. Then add your peppers and tomatoes. Cover with a lid to finish cooking the chicken and the rest of the ingredients. Season to taste. This goes nicely with either rice, pasta or even some baby potatoes

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.