Chinese roast meats on the menu at new Dublin restaurant

M&L Chinese, which serves Sichuan cuisine just off Dublin’s O’Connell Street, has something of a cult following for their freshly made dumplings, green beans with dried chillies and deep-fried seabass.

Now owner Angie Wang has gone into Chinese roast meats, with the opening of Kitchen 85 around the corner on Marlborough Street.

Kitchen 85: roast duck speciality

There’s an extensive Cantonese menu, but their signature dishes already look to be Cantonese roast duck, Char Siu (roast pork) and hot pots for two, three or four people. If that sounds too banal, there’s also Typhoon-style crab, tofu and fish head soup, and sizzling pig intestines. Kitchen 85 opens from 12-10pm seven days a week.

Irish Times

Food&Drink Club Exclusive events, competitions, reviews & recipes Join now

Jay Rayner hits the town

Jay Rayner will perform his My Last Supper show at the O’Reilly Theatre on February 23rd. Photograph: Levon Biss

Food writer, Masterchef judge and Observer food critic Jay Rayner will be in Dublin on Sunday, February 23rd, for his show, My Last Supper, which has been touring the UK for the past few months. The live performance, based on his book of the same name, came to life after countless audience members and readers asked him the same question – what would you eat for your last meal? During the show he will discuss why the concept of the last meal is so intriguing, and the killer dishes that would end up on his table, as well as a lifetime of eating anecdotes.

My Last Supper, the O’Reilly Theatre, Belvedere College, February 2rd, 7.30pm. Tickets are €23.50

Calling all Irish food and drink SMEs

Aldi wants to hear from small to medium Irish food and drink producers who are interested in taking part in their Grow With Aldi development programme, in partnership with Bord Bia. This year they will invest over €500,000 into artisan Irish products, with past participants including All About Kombucha, Funky Monkey Foods and Mama Bear Ketchup. A shortlist of 60 products will be chosen in May, and will receive mentoring and workshops from Aldi’s buying and marketing teams, as well as Bord Bia’s technical experts. Five products will then go on to become part of Aldi’s core range in 140 stores across the country. The closing date for entries is Friday, February 14th. Applications can be made at aldi.ie/grow.

The gift of yoghurt

Wexford yoghurt makers Killowen Farm have launched new flavours and new packaging which is 100 per cent recyclable – even the lids. Their live yoghurt is made solely from their own herd of cows, with no additives, colouring or preservatives, and new flavours include blackberry and apple, and mango and passionfruit. They’re also encouraging people to give their 500g reusable (or recyclable) glass jars as gifts instead of chocolate or flowers. Why give sugar when you can give good gut bacteria? Killowen yoghurts are available in Dunnes Stores, Supervalu, Tesco and independent retailers.

Belfast Restaurant Week: lunch for a tenner

Taylor and Clay is one of the venues offering £10 lunch for Belfast Restaurant Week

Belfast Restaurant Week is back from Monday, February 17th, to Sunday the 23rd. Restaurants across the city, such as Taylor and Clay, Buba and Coppi, have signed up to offer lunch Monday-Friday for £10 (€11.80), and a two-course dinner on Monday-Thursday for £15 (€17.70). The Big Belfast Brunch also returns on Saturday and Sunday, and chef demos will take place across the weekend. Full details at belfastrestaurantweek.org