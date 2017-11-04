Chef’s hacks: ‘Put mozzarella water in your pizza dough’

“Making pizza dough is simple and this recipe is easy to remember: 1,000g flour, 600g warm water, 15g salt and 20g yeast. When making the dough, a top tip is to use the water from the mozzarella bag to make the dough, it will give it extra flavour. Plus, if you use warm water, the yeast will work much faster, saving you time. We know how impatient hungry adults or kids can be.”