Chef’s hacks: Don’t let food shopping frazzle you, make a list

Fail to prepare, prepare to fail

"Preparation is so important for keeping your kitchen, and especially your food shop, in order. It helps to avoid wasting food and money. Always do your shopping using a list of what you actually need: Think out your dinner ideas in advance and stick to that list.

"I have a notebook for everything now, writing things down keeps me organised. Don’t let the shopping frazzle you. Decide what you will need and what you plan to cook before you even embark on your food shop."