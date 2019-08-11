Chef Danni Barry brings star quality to new Co Down restaurant

Chef Danni Barry, formerly of Clenaghan’s in Craigavon and Eipic in Belfast, where she earned a Michelin star, joined the gastro-pub group, Balloo Inns, in February and is executive head chef of Overwood, the group’s new restaurant in Killinchy, Co Down.

Overwood is above Balloo House and has undergone a major refurbishment that includes a covered outdoor cocktail terrace with a glass wood-burner. Fire is also at the heart of Barry’s new menu, much of which will be cooked over charcoal and wood. “We’ve some great ingredients to showcase and I’m really looking forward to cooking food I love to eat,” Barry said.

Overwood will be serving Millbay oysters from Rooney fish in Kilkeel, supreme champion food product at last year’s Blas na hÉireann awards and winner of three stars in the recent GreatTaste Awards.

The main courses will include Portavogie prawns and lobster risotto, as well as Glenarm Shorthorn sirloin from Hannan Meats. Vegetables grown in Co Down will be roasted on the coals. Wine connoisseurs can choose from a selection from JN Wine, as well as a cellar selection of fine wines at wine shop prices with a corkage charge added.

Recycled bike

The Vélosophy bike made from recycled Nespresso capsules comes with a coffee cup holder basket

Nespresso is recycling its returned coffee capsules by turning them into bicycles. Following on from its collaborations with Swiss Army penknife manufacturers Victorinox, and penmakers Caran d’Ache, the coffee company has partnered with the Swedish bike brand Vélosophy to create a limited edition RE:CYCLE bike.

Just 1,000 of the bright purple two-wheelers will go on sale on August 12th – at the potentially prohibitive price of €1,290, plus shipping. If it makes it any easier to justify the expenditure, for every one sold, another bike will be donated to a schoolgirl in Africa to improve her access to education. See velosophy.cc.

West Cork gourmet weekend

Cook with Caitlin Ruth at a four-day culinary and gardening break in west Cork next month

Caitlin Ruth, head chef at Deasy’s Restaurant in Clonakilty has joined with Gilly and Richard Murphy of Dunworley Organic Garden and Cottage, near Bandon in west Cork, to offer 10 food and gardening enthusiasts a cookery and produce growing and sourcing weekend on September 27th-30th.

More than 100 varieties of fruit and vegetables are grown at Dunworley to supply many restaurants, including Deasy’s, and participants will learn about horticulture as well as cook with Ruth. Culinary workshops and cooking, preserving and cocktail-making classes will keep participants busy, along with sea foraging and coastal walks. The West Cork Gourmet Break costs €890 (single occupancy) or €750 per person sharing and includes three nights B&B, three dinners and two lunches, cocktails and wine. See dunworley.com for booking details.

Festival food delivered

Queues – for admission, for food and drink, for ATM machines, and of course for loos – are part of the fabric of music festivals, but they can be avoided by campers wishing to stock up on essential supplies at Electric Picnic, later this month. Tesco has launched a Click & Collect service, via the Electric Picnic app, where festival-goers can shop online and schedule a collection time that suits them. The collection point will be alongside the Tesco supermarket in the Andy Warhol campsite, and orders can be placed until August 27th.

Plant-based diner

Carolanne Rush has opened a second plant-based food business in Sligo town. Sweet As . . . Diner and Deli, on Markievicz Road, joins her existing Sweet Beat Cafe . The new business has a substantial dining area, as well as a deli shop offering vegan croissants, pastries, tarts, sandwiches, salads and soups, to take away. Local suppliers include Knockvicar Organic, Carrowgarry organic farm and Croghan organic gardens, and the coffee is by 3fe. Menu standouts include garlic miso mushrooms with fermented mustard béchamel on sourdough; flatbread with coconut cashew yoghurt, romesco, slow roasted vegetables, pickled red onion and chilli nuts; and a children’s portion of baby beans on toast.

The diner is open Tuesday-Saturday, 8am-5pm, and the deli hours are Monday-Friday, 8am-3pm.

Child’s play

Looking for something to do with the kids this weekend? Playstival at Airfield Estate in Dundrum, Dublin 14 is a good choice, and while there visit the festival’s new attraction, World Street Food Market. The eclectic range of eating options include healthy Indian food from Tadka House, barbecue from On The Hoof, Dough Kitchen sourdough pizza and Kono Pizza’s pizza cones, and Red Bus fish and chips. Dessert options include Arctic Stone rolled ice-cream, Sweet Churro, Dinky Doughuts and Crepe Wagon.

Playstival is open 9am-6pm, admission €15, with children under two years free. Parking at Airfield is free, but limited, however the venue is a five-minute walk from the Balally Luas stop.