Celebrity chef and restaurateur Antonio Carluccio dies aged 80

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Antonio Carluccio has died aged 80.

A statement from the Italian chef’s agent said: “It is with great sadness that we announce that Commendatore Antonio Carluccio OBE sadly passed away this morning.”

Carluccio was known for his Italian restaurant chain Carluccio’s, which was founded in 1999, and for appearing in TV programmes, including BBC Two series The Two Greedy Italians along with chef Gennaro Contaldo.

A branch of Carluccio’s opened in Dublin’s Dawson Street in the 1990s.

The chef received the Commendatore, the equivalent of a British knighthood, from the Italian government in 1998 for services to Italy. In 2007, he received an OBE from the Queen for his services to the catering industry. – PA