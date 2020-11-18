Catherine Fulvio’s one-pot healthy soup
A warming and healthy winter soup.
TV Chef, food writer and owner of Ballyknocken House & Cookery School, Catherine Fulvio is this week’s Irish Times Food Month guest chef and each day she will share one of her favourite Italian recipes.
Fulvio does not believe in complicated recipes with expensive ingredients. Instead her focus is on creating recipes that are seasonal, doable and delicious, while not compromising on flavour.
Kale, cannellini and potato soup
This is where Italy meets Ireland. It’s my taste nod to Italy and a really delicious and healthy blend of our two cultures. A perfect one-pot option for lunch or dinner at this time of the year.
Ingredients
Olive oil, for sautéing
1 large onion, thinly sliced
2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
60g smoked bacon, diced
4 medium potatoes, peeled and diced
1 tsp chopped thyme
100ml white wine
1.2 litres vegetable stock
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
60g curly kale, washed and roughly shredded
150g cooked cannellini beans
Method
1 Heat a little olive oil in a large saucepan and sauté the onion for 5 minutes until soft and just starting to colour.
2 Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the smoked bacon and sauté until fairly crispy. Add the potatoes, thyme and white wine and sauté for 3 minutes, stirring from time to time.
3 Pour in the vegetable stock, bring to the boil, then reduce the heat. Check the seasoning, adding salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste. Simmer for about 18 to 20 minutes. Stir in the kale and cooked beans and simmer for about 3 to 4 minutes, until the kale is just tender. Ladle into soup bowls, and serve.
From A Taste of Home, published by Gill.