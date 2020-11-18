Catherine Fulvio’s one-pot healthy soup

Catherine Fulvio: An Ireland meets Italy blend of two cultures in a bowl

Catherine Fulvio

A warming and healthy winter soup.

A warming and healthy winter soup.

 

TV Chef, food writer and owner of Ballyknocken House & Cookery School, Catherine Fulvio is this week’s Irish Times Food Month guest chef and each day she will share one of her favourite Italian recipes.

November is Food Month in The Irish Times. irishtimes.com/foodmonth
November is Food Month in The Irish Times. irishtimes.com/foodmonth

Fulvio does not believe in complicated recipes with expensive ingredients. Instead her focus is on creating recipes that are seasonal, doable and delicious, while not compromising on flavour.

Kale, cannellini and potato soup

This is where Italy meets Ireland. It’s my taste nod to Italy and a really delicious and healthy blend of our two cultures. A perfect one-pot option for lunch or dinner at this time of the year.

Ingredients
Olive oil, for sautéing
1 large onion, thinly sliced
2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
60g smoked bacon, diced
4 medium potatoes, peeled and diced
1 tsp chopped thyme
100ml white wine
1.2 litres vegetable stock
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
60g curly kale, washed and roughly shredded
150g cooked cannellini beans

Method

1 Heat a little olive oil in a large saucepan and sauté the onion for 5 minutes until soft and just starting to colour.

2 Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the smoked bacon and sauté until fairly crispy. Add the potatoes, thyme and white wine and sauté for 3 minutes, stirring from time to time.

3 Pour in the vegetable stock, bring to the boil, then reduce the heat. Check the seasoning, adding salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste. Simmer for about 18 to 20 minutes. Stir in the kale and cooked beans and simmer for about 3 to 4 minutes, until the kale is just tender. Ladle into soup bowls, and serve.

From A Taste of Home, published by Gill.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.