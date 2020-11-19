Catherine Fulvio’s favourite Italian chicken hotpot

Catherine Fulvio Week: A meat and vegetable meal-in-one

Catherine Fulvio

Hot pot of chicken, tomatoes, herbs and olives with a potato and Parmesan topping.

Hot pot of chicken, tomatoes, herbs and olives with a potato and Parmesan topping.

 

TV Chef, food writer and owner of Ballyknocken House & Cookery School, Catherine Fulvio is this week’s Irish Times Food Month guest chef and each day she will share one of her favourite Italian recipes.

November is Food Month in The Irish Times. irishtimes.com/foodmonth
November is Food Month in The Irish Times. irishtimes.com/foodmonth

Fulvio does not believe in complicated recipes with expensive ingredients. Instead her focus is on creating recipes that are seasonal, doable and delicious, while not compromising on flavour.

Italian-style tomato, shallot and rosemary chicken hotpot

My first slot on TV was presenting a series of one-pot wonders which I really believe are the solution to healthy, nutritious everyday meals for our busy lives.

I love this delicious and nutritious one-pot recipe as it uses lots of herbs - rosemary, garlic and oregano - as well as some lovely Mediterranean flavours. With a potato topping this really is a meal in one and is packed with vegetables. It freezes very well too.

Serves 4

Ingredients
FOR THE HOTPOT
Olive oil, for frying
8 deboned, skinless chicken thighs
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
8 shallots, peeled and halved
2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
1 medium carrot, finely diced
1 tsp chopped rosemary
2 tsp chopped oregano
400g tinned diced tomatoes
1 tsp honey
500ml chicken stock
12 black olives, pitted

FOR THE POTATO AND PARMESAN TOPPING
4 potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced
1 tbsp melted butter mixed with 1 tbsp olive oil
3 tbsp grated Parmesan
2 tsp chopped mixed rosemary and oregano

Method

1 Heat a little oil in a casserole dish over a medium heat. Season the chicken thighs with salt and freshly ground black pepper and sear until golden brown. Place on a clean plate and set aside. Add the shallots and sauté for about 4 minutes, until golden, before adding the garlic and cooking for 1 minute. Then add the carrot, rosemary and oregano as well as the tomatoes, honey and chicken stock. Bring to the boil and check for seasoning, adding salt and pepper as required.

2 Preheat the oven to 180°C/fan 160°C/gas 4. Return the chicken thighs to the casserole dish, stir well and add the olives. For the topping, arrange the potato slices neatly over the top of the hotpot, starting from the outer edge and leaving a small space in the centre. Brush the potato slices with the melted butter and oil mix and sprinkle the Parmesan and chopped herbs on top.

3 Bake in the oven for about 30 to 35 minutes until the potatoes are cooked and golden. Leave to settle for 5 minutes, then sprinkle a little salt over the top before serving.
From A Taste of Home, published by Gill

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.