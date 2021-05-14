Booking a restaurant table for June? You might have left it too late

Irish restaurateurs are reporting strong demand for reservations for outside dining

Marie Claire Digby
The Garden Room at Suesey Street in Dublin 2 is booked up for prime time weekend reservations until July 24th.

The Garden Room at Suesey Street in Dublin 2 is booked up for prime time weekend reservations until July 24th.

You’ve ticked the haircut box, and purchased new summer clothes, and you’re really looking forward to a great night out at your favourite restaurant, now that outdoor dining is back on the menu from June 7th.

Not so fast. Outdoor-dining reservations, especially at venues that have invested in decent weatherproofing, are booking up quicker than you can say “Table for two, please”. At the Dublin restaurant Suesey Street, which will open seven days a week from June 7th, you won’t get a weekend table for two for the prime midevening dinner slot until the third week in July.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.