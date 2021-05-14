Booking a restaurant table for June? You might have left it too late

You’ve ticked the haircut box, and purchased new summer clothes, and you’re really looking forward to a great night out at your favourite restaurant, now that outdoor dining is back on the menu from June 7th.

Not so fast. Outdoor-dining reservations, especially at venues that have invested in decent weatherproofing, are booking up quicker than you can say “Table for two, please”. At the Dublin restaurant Suesey Street, which will open seven days a week from June 7th, you won’t get a weekend table for two for the prime midevening dinner slot until the third week in July.