Best summer potatoes? Get your blowtorch and some hay

Rightly or wrongly, Irish food – and Ireland – is associated with the potato. And though the potato may seem like it has no season and that it is perpetually in place to service our food needs, it does indeed have a time of year.

Early summer is a wonderful time to enjoy new potatoes; those small, soil-encrusted jewels that still retain a delicate sweetness due to the natural sugars that reside under their skin. The reason why new potatoes usually come covered in dirt is to prevent bruising so don’t be too worried about a little light loam.

New potatoes are great roasted with cold pressed rapeseed oil, fresh rosemary, garlic and Achill Island sea salt. No need to peel the garlic, just break up a whole head and toss it through the potatoes with large sprigs of rosemary.

These potatoes pair beautifully with steak, fish or chicken; or indeed you can sit down and just eat a bowl of them by yourself. New potatoes are also great for making potato salad. My favourite method is to combine them with braised and shredded ham hock, finely chopped chives and mayonnaise for a simple summer salad.

New potatoes baked on hay

If you want to raise your potatoes to new heights and make them the star of a summer barbecue, I suggest you bake these little wonders in meadow hay and then char them lightly with a blowtorch. Rinse 2kg of new season potatoes and lay a large handful of hay (from your local pet shop) on your oven tray. Lay the potatoes on top of the hay and season with cold pressed rapeseed oil and flaky sea salt.

Bake for 30 minutes or until you can pierce them easily with a knife. Remove the potatoes from the tray and place on a fire-proof plate or dish. Char the potatoes with a chef’s blowtorch until nicely charred. Place the baked hay in a nice serving bowl and put the potatoes on top. Finish by garnishing with a little more oil and salt.