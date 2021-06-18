Best Irish food markets: 35 great places to shop, eat and socialise

Many of our food markets remained open when little else was happening, offering an outlet for local producers and a rare chance for many of us to enjoy a small, indulgent pleasure to relieve the tedium of lockdown. And now, with longer, warmer days, they are the ideal place to head to meet up with friends outdoors.

So, this list is a mix of food markets, big and small, where you can pick up fresh local produce and, in some cases, hot food, with many of them located in beautiful parks and the grounds of stately homes, which are perfect for a picnic and a great day out.