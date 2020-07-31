Best-in-class wines from SuperValu for the long weekend

Wines for the Weekend: These Santa Rita Medalla Real reservas are worth treating yourself to

Santa Rita: Medalla Real Sauvignon Blanc and Cabernet Sauvignon, each €16 from SuperValu

Most of us are familiar with the Santa Rita 120 wines; the Sauvignon in the range is Ireland’s bestselling wine, apparently. The company has substantial vineyard holdings and does produce some very fine (and more expensive) wines. Today’s pair are from two valleys in Chile, both with great reputations for the featured grape varieties. Each costs €16 from SuperValu.

Medalla Real Sauvignon Blanc Reserva 2019, Casablanca Valley
From the cool Casablanca Valley, a very seductive Sauvignon Blanc with complex peach and pear fruits, a subtle herbal note and bright, refreshing citrus acidity. Perfect with ceviche, stir-fried prawns with herbs, or grilled chicken.

Medalla Real Cabernet Sauvignon Reserva 2018, Maipo Valley
Classic Cabernet Sauvignon, with concentrated, ripe cassis, blackcurrant and mint, with a well-integrated backbone of dry tannins. Perfect with a rare steak or any grilled or barbecued red meats.

