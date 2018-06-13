Ballymaloe founder Myrtle Allen dies at 94

Myrtle Allen, matriarch of the Ballymaloe hotel, cookery school and food business family, has died at the age of 94. A statement from her family said “she passed away peacefully at Cork University Hospital on Wednesday, June 13th, . She had been suffering from dementia.

Mrs Allen was a founder member of Euro-Toques International and served as its president from 1994-1997, serving alongside Paul Bocuse. She opened The Yeats Room restaurant in her family home, Ballymaloe House in Shanagarry, Co Cork in 1964, and held a Michelin star from 1975-1980.

She was the author of several cook books and wrote cookery columns in The Irish Times and The Farmers’ Journal . In the early 1980s she also ran a restaurant in Paris, La Ferme Irlandaise.

Mrs Allen had not intended on a life in the kitchen. “I unexpectedly found myself married to a card maniac who is also a gourmet,” she wrote in her first Irish Times column, published on January 5th, 1991. She was referring to Ivan Allen, the farmer and vegetable grower with whom she began married life in 1943, completely unprepared for the role of domestic goddess.

“I did not play cards beyond snap in the nursery, and vaguely felt that I was meant for something else, and that I couldn’t cook,” she confided. “The night we arrived home from our honeymoon my husband taught me how to make his great bachelor standby, scrambled eggs with mushrooms.”

However, Mrs Allen would become one of the foremost professional cooks of her generation, and in doing so would inspire and foster the ambitions of future generations of her family, including her daughter-in-law, Darina Allen, and TV presenter, author and tutor Rachel Allen, Darina’s daughter-in-law.

Myrtle Allen photographed in the Ballymaloe kitchen in 1980

She was involved in the running of Ballymaloe House well into her 80s. The hotel has been managed in recent years by her daughter-in-law Hazel Allen, while her Darina set up the Ballymaloe Cookery School.

She had been suffering from dementia, but was otherwise in good health until a recent bout of pneumonia. She is survived by her six children, 22 grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren.

The Irish food world has been reacting to the news of Mrs Allen’s death.

Sallyanne Clarke, of l’Ecrivain restaurant in Dublin said: “This amazing lady started Ballymaloe House to show Ireland and the rest of the world how our own Irish fresh local ingredients were the way to go. In the old days we imported so much. Myrtle showed us all how to utilise fresh local ingredients available on our doorstep, and to be proud of our heritage by supporting our local artisan producers. The entire food industry owes so much to the ‘Mother of Irish Cooking’. She was a rebel in her day with passion and a mission. She never stopped promoting our food and indeed our home-grown chefs and cooks too. We owe her a debt of gratitude.”

Sally and John McKenna of McKenna’s guides said on Twitter: “Mrs Allen was one the most important individual creative talents in the history of the Irish state. She inspired everyone she met. We were fortunate to have the opportunity to make this short film with her five years ago about her work. RIP MyrtleAllen.”

Chef and owner of Aniar restaurant in Galway, JP McMahon, said : “Myrtle was the foundation of new Irish cuisine. Since the 1960s, she has cooked and campaigned endlessly for Irish food, for our farmers, for our producers, for chefs. What we do in Aniar today is directly connected to her legacy. She was a Titan, a powerhouse. She is probably the most important Irish chef of the 20th century and some one who continues to influence my thinking in relation to Irish food.”