Anthony Bourdain’s chicken satay with fake-ass spicy peanut sauce

Marinaded chicken on a stick with a peanut dipping sauce: "Lowbrow items that even the most discerning guests go crazy for at catered parties"

Anthony Bourdain

Chicken satay. Photograph: iStock

Chicken satay. Photograph: iStock

 

There are certain lowbrow items that even the most discerning guests go crazy for at catered parties. Among them are pigs in blankets, steroidal strawberries dipped in chocolate, and meat on a stick. Trim a pineapple and jab a bunch of chicken skewers into it, like some demented poultry porcupine, and do not skimp on the Fake-Ass Spicy Peanut Sauce.

Makes about 45 pieces

Ingredients
Half a cup vegetable or other neutral oil
Juice of 3 lemons, or 2 lemons and 2 limes (about 6 tbsp)
Quarter cup plus 2 tbsp fish sauce
2 tbsp plus 1 tsp soy sauce
3 stalks lemongrass, coarsely chopped, or finely grated zest of 3 lemons or 5 limes
2 shallots, peeled and coarsely chopped
4 garlic cloves, peeled and coarsely chopped
¼ cup plus 2 tbsp light brown sugar, packed
2 tsp ground coriander
1 tsp ground turmeric or mild yellow curry powder
3 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, sliced lengthwise into 1-inch-thick strips
1 cup chunky peanut butter
½ cup hot water
½ cup coconut milk
1 tbsp sriracha sauce, or to taste (but you want it spicy)

Method
In a blender, combine the oil, the juice of two lemons, a quarter cup of fish sauce, two tablespoons of soy sauce, the lemongrass, shallots, three of the garlic cloves, quarter cup of the sugar, the coriander, and turmeric. Blend on high speed for about 30 seconds.

Place the chicken in 1-gallon zip-seal plastic bags or a large glass casserole or baking dish with a cover and pour the marinade over, turning the pieces so that they are all coated. Seal and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes and up to two hours (any more time than that, and the acid and salt in the marinade will begin to erode the structural integrity of the flesh, leaving you with revoltingly mushy chicken).

While the chicken marinates, make the peanut sauce. In a mixing bowl, combine the peanut butter, hot water, and coconut milk and whisk well. Add the remaining juice of one lemon or two limes, two tablespoons fish sauce, one teaspoon soy sauce, two tablespoons sugar, and the sriracha and whisk well, adding a bit more water or coconut milk if necessary to thin the sauce to desired consistency. Taste and adjust seasoning with additional splashes of soy sauce, fish sauce, citrus juice or sugar as desired. Cover and refrigerate the sauce until 30 minutes before serving.

Soak the skewers in water for 30 minutes before cooking the chicken.

Preheat your grill. Remove the chicken from the marinade, reserving the marinade in the small bowl. Thread one piece on each skewer, leaving enough room at the bottom of the skewer for a “handle”.

Grill for five minutes, then turn the skewers and use a basting or pastry brush to coat the chicken with the reserved marinade. Cook for another five minutes, or until cooked through (cut through the centre of one piece to make sure there’s no translucent pink flesh). Serve hot, with the peanut sauce alongside for dipping.

Taken from Appetites: A Cookbook by Anthony Bourdain, published by Bloomsbury (£26), with photographs by Bobby Fisher

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.