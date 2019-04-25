An Italian white for €11 that tastes as if it should cost twice that much

John Wilson’s wines for the weekend: dip into Lidl’s Italian selection

John Wilson’s wines for the weekend: Picciò Syrah and Fuedi di San Gregorio Albente, both from Lidl

John Wilson’s wines for the weekend: Picciò Syrah and Fuedi di San Gregorio Albente, both from Lidl

 

In search of a couple of nice bottles of wine at a good price, to enjoy over the weekend, we travel to Italy this week to find wines from two of the oldest wine producing regions in the world, Sicily and Campania. Both are on sale at Lidl stores and online.

Picciò Syrah, IGT Terre Siciliane
13.5%, €9.99 from Lidl, lidl.ie
Sicily produces huge quantities of wine. In the past, much of it went into making vermouth. These days, there are some very good wines, both red and white, made on the island. This is medium bodied with smooth, dark cherry and liquorice fruits and a rounded finish.

Fuedi di San Gregorio Albente 2017, Vino Bianco
13%, €10.99 from Lidl, lidl.ie
Fuedi di San Gregorio is one of the leading producers in Campania, where some of Italy’s finest white wines are made. Usually they cost €20 or more. This wine, made from the Falanghina grape, has white flowers on the nose and crisp green fruits with toasted almonds, finishing dry. It is great value for €10.99.

