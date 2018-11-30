An easy-peasy version of a complicated Michelin-star dinner

Six-ingredient supper: Steamed Asian fish with ginger and chilli
Steamed Asian fish with ginger and chilli

Steamed Asian fish with ginger and chilli

 

This is a very (very) lazy version of a recipe I learned about 10 years ago at a cooking class with the Australian chef Matthew Albert.

November is Food Month in The Irish Times, with food-related articles in all our sections, plus reader events, competitions and exclusive content at irishtimes.com/foodmonth
November is Food Month in The Irish Times, with food-related articles in all our sections, plus reader events, competitions and exclusive content at irishtimes.com/foodmonth

Matthew is a former head chef at Nahm in London, the first Thai restaurant in the world to get a Michelin star, so you can be sure my take on his recipe would fill him with horror.

His version has about 15 ingredients, all very delicately balanced, but over the years I’ve whittled it down to half a dozen or so for a quick midweek supper that still tastes great.

Once you’ve bought some fresh fish fillets, and had rummage around in the fridge, you will have dinner on the table in 15 minutes.

It’s as easy to make for one person as it is for 20, so it’s great when you have a gang for dinner – you can use a couple of trays in the oven, and you won’t overcook the fish, as it’s steamed.

Smear oyster sauce all over the fillet with the back of a spoon and sprinkle the chopped chilli, lime slices and a little white pepper over the fillet.
Smear oyster sauce all over the fillet with the back of a spoon and sprinkle the chopped chilli, lime slices and a little white pepper over the fillet

What you’ll need and how to make it

1 meaty white fish fillet per person (I used wild hake here but sea bass, pollock, cod are good too – whatever you can get your hands on)
White onions, very finely sliced
Oyster sauce
Fresh ginger, grated
Fresh chilli, chopped
Lime, half thinly sliced, half cut into wedges

From the store cupboard
White pepper
Vegetable/fish stock

Method
Heat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Place the finely sliced onion on the bottom of a baking dish or tray. You should use enough to stop the fish touching the base of the dish. Lay the fish on top of the onion. Smear oyster sauce all over the fillet with the back of a spoon. Grate ginger all over the fillet. Use a Micoplane, if you have one, as it grates the ginger so finely it melts into the oyster sauce. Sprinkle the chopped chilli, lime slices and a little white pepper over the fillet.

Carefully pour piping hot stock into the base of the dish, making sure it doesn’t get high enough to reach the fish – you want to steam it, not poach it.

By the time the fish is done the onion will have cooked in the stock, giving a delicious broth
By the time the fish is done the onion will have cooked in the stock, giving a delicious broth

Cover tightly with tin foil and pop in the oven for approximately 10 minutes, depending on the thickness of your fillet.

By the time the fish is done the onion will have cooked in the stock, giving a delicious broth.

Serve the fish and some of the onion with brown basmati rice, spooning over the broth with a squeeze of lime before eating.

(You can also sprinkle over some chopped coriander, spring onion, fried garlic or a splash of soy sauce – but they stop this being a six-ingredient supper!)

- Rachel Collins is editor of The Irish Times Magazine

This article is the final installment in The Irish Times’ Food Month ‘Six-ingredient Suppers’ series. You can see all the recipes here

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.